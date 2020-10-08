Bihar: Number of corona infected reached close to two lakhs, 929 deaths so far

Patna: There were 1,244 new cases of corona in Bihar. The number of infected patients in the state has now reached 1,92,671, but it is a matter of relief that 1,80,357 have gone healthy and gone home. There is a steady decline in the number of active patients in Bihar. At present, the number of active patients in the state is 11,384. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Bihar has increased to 93.61 per cent after the number of investigations. Also Read – Actress who became a nurse for Corona patients leaving acting, herself was hit by the virus

The report released by the Bihar Health Department on Thursday said that 1,006 people have become healthy during the last 24 hours. A total of 1,80,357 infected people have become healthy in the state so far. The recovery rate of corona infected persons has reached 93 to 61 percent in the state of Bihar.

During the last 24 hours, 1,04,537 samples have been tested in the state. The Health Department report said that 2 corona infected have died during the last 24 hours in the state. In this way, a total of 929 corona infected have died in the state so far. On Thursday, 312 corona patients were confirmed on Thursday, taking the total number of patients in Patna to 29,943. Of these, 27,373 patients have become healthy so far.