Bihar: Nurse killed in firing by means of attackers, 3 bullets fired on the physician who used to be the objective

Patna: Sitamarhi of Bihar (Bihar's Sitamarhi) A nurse used to be shot useless by means of two unidentified assailants driving a motorcycle within the district. A physician of the similar clinic has additionally been injured on this incident and is combating for his existence. The deceased has been known as Nurse Child Kumari, who used to be running in a non-public clinic. The attackers centered Physician Harishankar Mahato and Child Kumari got here within the firing vary. He died at the spot, whilst Mahto gained 3 bullets and is combating for existence within the clinic.

Sitamarhi SP Har Kishore Rai stated that initial investigation has printed that Harkishore Rai has accomplished two marriages and assets dispute may well be the rationale at the back of the assault.

Consistent with SP Har Kishore Rai, “When Mahto reached the hospital on Tuesday night time and once he were given out of the auto, two bike-borne assailants got here and opened hearth on him. Child Kumari used to be additionally status there. She had long gone there to pick out up Dr Harishankar Mahato. One individual has been detained and extra investigation is on to spot the accused.”