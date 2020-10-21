Bihar Opinion Poll: whose government will be formed in Bihar? Know what the opinion poll says …

Bihar Election Opinion Poll: The political board has been set up for the Bihar Assembly Election. In such a situation, survey agencies and different news channels are bringing opinion polls. The latest opinion poll is of CSDS-Lokniti Opinion Poll. According to this, Nitish Kumar’s government is once again seen in Bihar. Also Read – Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said – Kamal Nath insulted Dalits, expelled Congress

In the Opinion Poll of CSDS-Lokniti, the NDA is expected to get 133 to 143 seats. At the same time, the RJD-led grand alliance can get 88-98 seats. At the same time, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of Chirag Paswan (Chirag Paswan), which claims to form the government with the BJP, will be reduced to just 2-6 seats. Talking about other parties, they have been given 6-10 seats in the opinion poll. Explain that the majority figure in the 243 seats of Bihar Assembly is 122. That is, Nitish Kumar can easily reach the majority figures.

In the survey conducted between October 10 and 17, voters were asked who they were likely to vote for, so the answer was 38 percent. At the same time, 32 percent people are in favor of the grand alliance. Apart from this, six percent of the people want that the next government in the state should be of LJP.

According to opinion poll, Nitish Kumar seems likely to come to power, although his popularity has declined. In 2015, 80 percent people were satisfied with the working of Nitish government but in this opinion poll of 2020, this figure has come down to 52 percent.