Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021: Panchayat elections shall be held in 11 stages in Bihar, know when and the place balloting will happen

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Gram Panchayat elections shall be held in Bihar in 11 stages. Notification for the election shall be issued on August 24. Within the cupboard assembly chaired through Leader Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, the proposal of the State Election Fee has been licensed. The Bihar govt has declared the date for the election of Gram Panchayat and Gram Kachari. The elections shall be held in 11 stages, the notification of which shall be issued on August 24. With this, the type code of habits shall be carried out within the respective spaces.

Further Leader Secretary, Cupboard Secretariat Division, Sanjay Kumar mentioned that the primary section of polling shall be hung on September 24. In a similar way, on September 29, the second one section of polling shall be hung on October 8, the 3rd section on October 20 and the fourth section on October 20. Except for this, the 5th section of polling shall be hung on October 24, the 6th on November 3, the 7th on November 15 and the 8th on November 24.

In a similar way, the 9th section on November 29, the 10th on December 8 and the eleventh and ultimate section on December 12 shall be held. He instructed that the polling shall be held within the closing stages within the flood spaces. It's noteworthy that elections are to be held for 6 posts of Gram Panchayat and Gram Kachari. Those come with the posts of headman, panchayat samiti member, zilla parishad member, ward member, sarpanch and panch.

A complete of 17 proposals have been licensed within the cupboard assembly hung on Tuesday. It’s noteworthy that the three-tier Panchayati Raj Establishments and Village Courts shaped within the 12 months 2016 in Bihar had been dissolved within the month of June. It used to be now not imaginable to carry elections earlier than June because of Corona. After June, the Panchayat Advisory Committee is operating until the Panchayat elections. (IANS Hindi)