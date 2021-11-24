Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: 8th segment of polling continues, election employee killed in Nalanda, firing in Buxar-Siwan, LIVE Updates

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the 8th segment of Panchayat elections being held in 11 stages in Bihar is happening from 7 am nowadays. Vote casting is being held nowadays in 55 blocks of 36 districts of Bihar. In nowadays’s Panchayat elections, votes can be forged for the posts of Zilla Parishad Member, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti Member, Ward Member, Sarpanch and Panch at 11,527 polling stations until 5 pm nowadays. The Election Fee has made elaborate safety preparations for non violent and truthful polling. In line with the ideas, firing used to be completed to unfold panic in Chausa of Buxar past due on Tuesday evening.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election: Even earlier than the colour of the mehndi pale, the newly-wed bride gained the election, was the top

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE Updates Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Hud hai toh… Mukhiya promised, ‘fireplace check’ by way of strolling on embers, know

Sunny Kumar, son of Annapurna Devi, vice-president of Barbigha Municipal Council of Sheikhpura, arrested on fees of fraudulent balloting. Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Effects: 7th Segment Counting Continues, Who Misplaced, Who Received, Know LIVE Updates

Explanation used to be requested from the BDO of Aurangabad for being negligent within the Panchayat elections. Withheld wage.

Firing to unfold panic in Buxar and Siwan.

Polling used to be not on time at many puts because of misguided EVMs. Vote casting is now occurring peacefully.

Regardless of the boycott of the Naxalites and the Naxalite captive, a protracted queue of citizens is visual in Magra of the militancy-affected Dumaria block of Gaya district.

Until now the balloting is happening peacefully, in view of the Naxalite captive, particular safety preparations had been made within the Naxal affected spaces.

Election employee died all the way through polling in Chauria village of Harnaut, Nalanda, the reason for demise isn’t transparent.

Within the 9 panchayats of Barbigha of Sheikhpura, the method of balloting began with a prolong of 1 hour. Vote casting began with an hour past due because of EVM malfunction at sales space numbers 86, 87 and 92 of Sarva Panchayat.

Biometric preparations have no longer but been made in lots of puts in Purnia’s Rupauli block. In Teldiha village of sales space 222 and 223 Grey Tikapatti Panchayat, biometric preparations have no longer but been made at two cubicles.

Regardless of the chilly in two blocks of Muzaffarpur, Gaighat and Bandra blocks, numerous citizens have reached the cubicles. A complete of 4257 applicants are within the fray for quite a lot of posts in each the blocks.

In Aurangabad’s Obra block, the queue of citizens is getting longer at sales space quantity 45 and 46.

Two EVMs have been modified because of technical glitch in sales space quantity 38, 39 Matiyari of Ramgarh block space of ​​Kaimur.

Within the 8th segment of Panchayat elections, balloting has began in many of the 11,500 cubicles in 36 districts for 25561 posts.

Vote casting is going on right here nowadays…

1, Patna (Flood, Pandarak)

2.Buxar (Chausa)

3.Rohtas (Cochas, Dihri)

4. Nalanda (Sarmera, Harnaut)

5. Kaimur (Ramgarh)

6.Bhojpur (Ara Sadar)

7.Gaya (Imamganj, Dumaria)

8.Nawada (Nawada, Nardiganj)

9.Aurangabad (Obra)

10.Saran (Lahladpur, Baniyapur)

11.Siwan (Raghunathpur, Siswan)

12.Gopalganj (Thawe, Manjha)

13. Vaishali (Mahua, Sahadei elder)

14.Muzaffarpur (Gai Ghat, Bandra)

15.East Champaran (Motihari, Kotwa, Piprakothi)

16.West Champaran (Gaunaha, Yogapatti)

17.Sitamarhi (Suppi, Riga)

18.Sheohar (Tariyani)

19.Darbhanga (Biraul)

20.Madhubani (Jhanjharpur, Lucknow)

21.Samastipur (Patori, Vidyapati Nagar)

22.Supaul (Saraigarh, Bhapatiahi)

23,Saharsa (Simri Bakhtiyarpur)

24.Madhepura (Murliganj)

25. Kishanganj (Thakurganj)

26.Purnia (Rupauli)

27. Katihar (Azamnagar)

28.Araria (Palasi)

29. Lakhisarai (Suryagarh)

30.Sheikhpura (Barbigha)

31. Begusarai (Matihani, Chhaurahi)

32.Khagaria (Alauli, Mansi)

33.MUNGER (BARIAPUR)

34. Jamui (Khaira)

35. Bhagalpur (Nathnagar, Sabour)

36.Banka (Katoria)