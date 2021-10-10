Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Counting of votes for the 3rd segment of Panchayat elections in Bihar continues, see the listing of successful applicants

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021:The counting of votes for the 3rd segment of elections for the Panchayat elections in Bihar is happening from this morning. Within the 3rd segment of elections, 81,616 applicants are within the fray for 23,128 posts in 50 blocks of 35 districts and their destiny goes to be determined nowadays. Alternatively, 3144 applicants for the 3rd segment have already been elected unopposed, through which 118 are for Gram Panchayat member, 3020 for Panch, two for Mukhiya, 3 for Panchayat Samiti member and one for Gram Kachari Sarpanch publish. Effects have come from many districts together with Muzaffarpur, Aurangabad, Jamui, Buxar.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Chunav 2021: Balloting for the second one segment continues, uproar at many cubicles, dying of a voter, LIVE Updates

Counting of votes is happening from this morning on the counting facilities of many districts together with Patna. For counting of votes in lots of districts, the district management has diverted the routes of automobiles in order that nobody can breach the safety preparations at those puts. However, for the 3rd segment of counting, the counting brokers in all of the counting facilities are being given access handiest after checking. Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Balloting starts in 24 blocks of 10 districts, police made tight safety preparations

LIVE Updates of counting of votes….

Out of 5 ward participants of Pipra Panchayat of Barun block of Aurangabad district, Doma Rajvanshi from Ward-1, Reena Devi from Ward-2, Saurabh Kumar from Ward-3, Pramod Mishra from Ward-4 and Jagmohan Paswan from Ward-5.

Raj Kishore Sahni, the candidate for the publish of head from Shahpur Sheetalpati Panchayat beneath Bathnaha block of Sitamarhi, received.

Mohan Yadav used to be elected as the executive from Jamui Sadar block.

Preeti Kumari changed into the pinnacle from Pipra Panchayat of Barun block of Aurangabad district.

Fortunate Kumari received the publish of Panchayat Samiti member from Mahmahpur Panchayat Samiti No-1 of Muraul block of Muzaffarpur.

Subodh Yadav received from Durmatta Panchayat of Sangrampur block of Munger.

Usha Devi received from Dhaboli East Panchayat of Patarghat block of Saharsa.

Ramesh Chandra Rana changed into the pinnacle of Dhabuli Dakshin Panchayat of Patarghat block.

Sandesh Sah, the pinnacle of Sidhwal Panchayat of Hussainganj block of Siwan, has been elected.

Mayank Kumar has received the publish of head from Panchayat Sirbit of Kaimur Kechanpur block.

Vibha Devi has been victorious at the publish of head from Naula Panchayat of Begusarai.

Vibha Devi has turn out to be the pinnacle of Chilhari in Buxar, whilst Prabhavati Devi has received from Kushalpur.

Abha Rani has received once more from Zilla Parishad Section I of Ratni Faridpur block of Jehanabad district.

Devanti Devi Mukhiya has been elected from Lakhapur Panchayat of Ratani Faridpur block.

Guddi Devi received the member publish from Ward 3 in Jaisinghpur North Panchayat of Turkaulia in East Champaran.

Shyam Kishore received the publish of member from Ward 1.

Uma Devi received the publish of head from Bijulpur Panchayat of Turkaulia.

Vijay Sah received the publish of head from Saphi Panchayat of Turkaulia.

Chandeshwar Prasad and Rajkishore Singh received the publish of Saphi Panchayat Samiti.

Shabina Abedin received the member publish from Ward 8 from Jaisinghpur North Panchayat.

Aurangzeb received from Ward 9, Mehrunesha from 10, Shahabuddin from 11.

Mukhiya Anita Devi has received from Borha Panchayat of Hajipur Sadar Block.

Rakhi Devi has received the publish of head from Bahsi Saidpur Panchayat.

Pramod Paswan has registered victory from Garahi Panchayat.

Reena Devi is main by way of 5000 votes from Dumraon North West within the Zilla Parishad election from Buxar.

In Buxar’s Atav outgoing leader Pushpa Devi changed into the winner for the second one time by way of 22 votes.

Vijanti Kumari has been victorious from Aurangabad Zilla Parishad space quantity 17.

In 3 panchayats of Rajauli block of Nawada, Sarita Devi from Lengura Panchayat, Phulwa Devi from Amavan East and Upendra Prasad from Amavan West have received.

Indu Devi elected from Kakan Panchayat of Jamui.

Raj Narayan Sahni Mukhiya received from Sahiara Panchayat of Bathnaha block.

Girish Kumar received the publish of head from Mahmahpur Badal Panchayat of Muraul block of Muzaffarpur.

Umravati Devi changed into the executive from Manwa Parsi Panchayat of Narkatiaganj block of West Champaran.

Santosh Kumar Jha used to be elected at the publish of head in Bellari Panchayat of Ujiarpur block of Samastipur.

Rajkumari Devi received for the publish of head from Khadka Basant North Panchayat of Bokhda block of Sitamarhi.

Within the 5 panchayats of Bhore block of Gopalganj, Krishna Kumar Mishra from Chhathiyav Panchayat, Sunil Kumar Rai from Koreya Panchayat, Premshila Devi from Hardiya Panchayat, Arpita Devi from Chakva Panchayat and Priyanka Devi from Bhore Panchayat were declared victorious at the publish of Mukhiya.