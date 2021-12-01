Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 End result LIVE: Counting of votes for the 9th section of Panchayat elections starts, this is who misplaced and gained…

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 End result LIVE: The counting of votes for the 9th section of the panchayat elections hung on Monday in 12,341 cubicles in 875 panchayats of 53 blocks of 35 districts of Bihar has began at 8 am as of late, which is more likely to proceed until the next day. The destiny of a complete of 97,878 applicants who’re attempting their success within the battlefield of elections to shape the village executive for the posts of Zilla Parishad Member, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti Member, Ward Member, Sarpanch and Panch will probably be made up our minds as of late. Tight safety preparations had been made on the facilities arrange for counting of votes. Who will lose – who will win, it’ll be identified in a couple of hours.Additionally Learn – Vote casting underway for ninth section of Panchayat elections in Bihar, pretend voter arrested in Nawada, firing in Nalanda, LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

Vehicular motion is specific at the major roads across the facilities for counting of votes. Police and magistrates had been deployed.

A crowd of applicants and supporters is noticed outdoor the marketplace committee vote counting heart positioned in Ahiyapur, Muzaffarpur.

The counting of votes for the 9th section of Bihar Panchayat elections has began. After an hour, the effects can even get started coming frequently.

At the day of counting of votes for the 9th section of Panchayat elections, two Mukhiya applicants will stay in prison as of late. Police have arrested Vishnu Shankar Pandey of Barap Panchayat and Chandra Shekhar Singh. They’re accused of firing at every different at the day of polling.

Tight safety preparations had been made outdoor the counting facilities. Magistrates had been appointed on the counting facilities.