Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Netaji rode on buffalo, stated – no automotive, that is my journey, see VIDEO

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: When the chief arrived sitting on a buffalo to report nomination in the second one segment of Bihar Panchayat elections, the laughter of the folk used to be now not preventing. Netaji stated that we shouldn't have a automotive, that is my journey. Azad Alam alias Guddu, the candidate for the submit of head from Rampur Panchayat underneath Hasanganj block of Katihar, arrived on a buffalo to sign up. On this scenario, seeing the candidate coming, the protection staff stopped him ahead of the border line.

Responding to the questions of the media individuals, Netaji stated, "I'm a farmer, I'm a livestock breeder, I'm deficient, there's no manner of using, so I've come by way of using a buffalo." Allow us to tell that Panchayat elections in Bihar shall be held in 11 stages, the primary segment is on twenty fourth September and the remaining segment is on twelfth December.

#WATCH | Bihar Panchayat Polls 2021: Azad Alam, a candidate from Katihar district’s Rampur panchayat arrived to report his nomination on a buffalo the previous day %.twitter.com/CBIF0bbqPl – ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021



Azad Alam, the candidate for the submit of head from Rampur Panchayat underneath Hasanganj block of Katihar, claimed that he would get the votes of farmers, laborers and deficient on this election and he would win and serve the deficient. Now the results of victory and defeat within the election shall be determined after the result’s out, however at this time Azad Alam’s identify is in dialogue.

What do officers say about this?

On this case, the video of Hasanpur block Ritesh Kumar has instructed that the way in which of coming for nomination is a private subject of the applicants. The management guarantees that their habits does now not violate the fashion code of habits. Safety and amenities are being supplied to all of the applicants who come to sign up. He instructed that the protection staff had stopped him outdoor the border. After that he enrolled.