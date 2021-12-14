Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Outcome LIVE: Counting of votes for the closing section of Bihar Panchayat elections continues, know who misplaced and received

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Outcome LIVE: The counting of votes for the eleventh and ultimate section of Bihar Panchayat elections is happening from this morning. Polling for this section was once hung on Sunday wherein a complete of 62.81 in step with cent votes have been forged for 17,286 seats. Within the ultimate section, electorate in 8067 cubicles in 568 panchayats of 38 blocks of 20 districts determined the destiny of 63,718 applicants of Zilla Parishad participants, Mukhiyas, Panchayat Samiti participants, ward participants, sarpanch and panch.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Chunav LIVE: Polling for the closing section of Panchayat elections continues, 4 killed earlier than vote casting

Counting of votes is happening from 8 am lately. Outdoor the counting facilities, the supporters of the applicants have accrued and all eyes are on the result of the counting. Tight safety preparations had been made at all of the facilities for the counting of votes. The counting of votes will proceed for 2 days. Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the tenth section continues to shape the federal government of the village, know the most recent updates

LIVE UPDATES: Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the tenth section shall be held the following day, vote despite the fact that there is not any id card, understand how

-The primary outcome got here from Danapur in Patna – Geeta Devi received from Patlapur, outgoing leader Sunita Kumari misplaced.

Rajeev Singh from Jaitapur Panchayat of Ramgarhwa in East Champaran received the publish of Mukhiya, Rajkumari Singh received the publish of Panchayat Samiti member.

Mukhiya candidate Shrinat defeated Alok Rai Nat from Purandara Panchayat of Raxaul.

For the primary time, 76-year-old 8th go Jairam Sah received by way of 211 votes from Lalu’s Dera Panchayat of Shahpur block of Bhojpur district.

Anurag alias Sunny received the publish of head from Pidhauli Panchayat of Teghra block of Begusarai by way of 700 votes.

Leader candidate Suman Patel has received from Bhelahi in East Champaran by way of about 1400 votes.

The counting of votes for the closing section of Panchayat elections in 20 districts of Bihar has began from this morning.