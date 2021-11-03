Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Reside: Balloting continues in 37 districts from 7 am, police-public clashes in Purnia

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Reside: Balloting for the 6th section of Bihar Panchayat elections started at 7 am as of late, which can proceed until 5 pm. Persons are status in lengthy queues at polling stations since morning to workout their franchise. For the 6th section of polling, vote casting is being held at 11 thousand 959 polling stations in 57 blocks of 37 districts of Bihar. 67,00,570 electorate will workout their franchise on this section. Counting of votes can be hung on November 13 and 14 and election effects can be declared.Additionally Learn – Bihar By way of-Election LIVE Updates: Non violent vote casting in two meeting seats in Bihar, 38 % vote casting until 1 pm

Right through the Panchayat elections in Purnia, there was a scuffle between the police and the electorate. The inside track of altercation between electorate and police is coming to the fore at sales space #1 of Harda Panchayat. Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: The day before today Nitish had stated – he’ll shoot, Lalu’s resolution – will kill you, you’re going to die

There was a ruckus all over the polling for Panchayat elections in Hajipur. Supporters of 2 leader applicants clashed at sales space quantity 147 in Rajapak.

Balloting is happening in all 18 panchayats of Ramnagar block of Bagaha. Bagaha MLA Ram Singh solid his vote at sales space quantity 109 of Bhawal Panchayat of Ramnagar block.

Punpun CO Indrani Devi has filed a case of fashion code of behavior in opposition to Phulwari MLA Gopal Ravidas at Pipra police station on Tuesday.

There was a capturing in Pachlakh village of Basanhi police station house of ​​Sonbarsha block of Saharsa. 3 youths had been shot. The situation of a formative years, Pankaj Kamat, is significant. Injured Mangal Yadav and Raj Kumar Thakur are out of threat. The reason for the incident is being advised as Panchayat elections.

Right through the vote casting in Lakhisarai, two teams of leader applicants clashed. In relation to attack at the husband of the outgoing headman of Bilori Panchayat, the police have detained 3 other folks.

Votes are being solid right here as of late within the 6th section….

Garhpura Block of Begusarai District

Khagaria Block of Khagaria District

Dharhara Block of Munger District

Chakai Block of Jamui District

Kharik, Navgachia Block of Bhagalpur District

Barahat Block of Banka District

Pipra Block of Supaul District

Sonbarsa Block of Saharsa District

Kumarkhand Block of Madhepura District

Digalbank Block of Kishanganj District

Purnia East, Dagarua Block of Purnia District

Barari Block of Katihar District

Kursakanta Block of Araria District

Lakhisarai Block of Lakhisarai District

Shekhopursarai of Sheikhpura District, Barauni Block

Chakia, Kalyanpur Block of East Champaran District

Lauria, Ramnagar Block of West Champaran District

Majorganj, Belsand Block of Sitamarhi District

Puranhiya Block of Sheohar District

Hayaghat of Darbhanga District, Darbhanga Block

Babubarhi, Andhrathari Block of Madhubani District

Khanpur of Samastipur District, Shivajinagar Block

Meskaur, Sirdala Block of Nawada District

Goh Block of Aurangabad District

Modanganj Block of Jehanabad District

Dighwara, Sonpur Block of Saran District

Badharia Block of Siwan District

Phulwaria, Uchkagaon Block of Gopalganj District

Vaishali, Rajapakar Block of Vaishali District

Sahebganj, Motipur Block of Muzaffarpur District

Buxar in Buxar district

Udwantnagar of Bhojpur, Sahar

Kaimur District Nuaon

Nokha, Nasiriganj in Rohtas district

Punpun, Masaudhi of Patna district

Parwalpur, Bihar Sharif of Nalanda district

Bankebazar, Sherghati, Amas of Gaya district