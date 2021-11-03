Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Reside: Balloting continues in 37 districts from 7 am, police-public clashes in Purnia

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Reside: Balloting for the 6th section of Bihar Panchayat elections started at 7 am as of late, which can proceed until 5 pm. Persons are status in lengthy queues at polling stations since morning to workout their franchise. For the 6th section of polling, vote casting is being held at 11 thousand 959 polling stations in 57 blocks of 37 districts of Bihar. 67,00,570 electorate will workout their franchise on this section. Counting of votes can be hung on November 13 and 14 and election effects can be declared.Additionally Learn – Bihar By way of-Election LIVE Updates: Non violent vote casting in two meeting seats in Bihar, 38 % vote casting until 1 pm
Right through the Panchayat elections in Purnia, there was a scuffle between the police and the electorate. The inside track of altercation between electorate and police is coming to the fore at sales space #1 of Harda Panchayat. Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: The day before today Nitish had stated – he’ll shoot, Lalu’s resolution – will kill you, you’re going to die
There was a ruckus all over the polling for Panchayat elections in Hajipur. Supporters of 2 leader applicants clashed at sales space quantity 147 in Rajapak.
Balloting is happening in all 18 panchayats of Ramnagar block of Bagaha. Bagaha MLA Ram Singh solid his vote at sales space quantity 109 of Bhawal Panchayat of Ramnagar block.
Punpun CO Indrani Devi has filed a case of fashion code of behavior in opposition to Phulwari MLA Gopal Ravidas at Pipra police station on Tuesday.
There was a capturing in Pachlakh village of Basanhi police station house of Sonbarsha block of Saharsa. 3 youths had been shot. The situation of a formative years, Pankaj Kamat, is significant. Injured Mangal Yadav and Raj Kumar Thakur are out of threat. The reason for the incident is being advised as Panchayat elections.
Right through the vote casting in Lakhisarai, two teams of leader applicants clashed. In relation to attack at the husband of the outgoing headman of Bilori Panchayat, the police have detained 3 other folks.
Garhpura Block of Begusarai District
Khagaria Block of Khagaria District
Dharhara Block of Munger District
Chakai Block of Jamui District
Kharik, Navgachia Block of Bhagalpur District
Barahat Block of Banka District
Pipra Block of Supaul District
Sonbarsa Block of Saharsa District
Kumarkhand Block of Madhepura District
Digalbank Block of Kishanganj District
Purnia East, Dagarua Block of Purnia District
Barari Block of Katihar District
Kursakanta Block of Araria District
Lakhisarai Block of Lakhisarai District
Shekhopursarai of Sheikhpura District, Barauni Block
Chakia, Kalyanpur Block of East Champaran District
Lauria, Ramnagar Block of West Champaran District
Majorganj, Belsand Block of Sitamarhi District
Puranhiya Block of Sheohar District
Hayaghat of Darbhanga District, Darbhanga Block
Babubarhi, Andhrathari Block of Madhubani District
Khanpur of Samastipur District, Shivajinagar Block
Meskaur, Sirdala Block of Nawada District
Goh Block of Aurangabad District
Modanganj Block of Jehanabad District
Dighwara, Sonpur Block of Saran District
Badharia Block of Siwan District
Phulwaria, Uchkagaon Block of Gopalganj District
Vaishali, Rajapakar Block of Vaishali District
Sahebganj, Motipur Block of Muzaffarpur District
Buxar in Buxar district
Udwantnagar of Bhojpur, Sahar
Kaimur District Nuaon
Nokha, Nasiriganj in Rohtas district
Punpun, Masaudhi of Patna district
Parwalpur, Bihar Sharif of Nalanda district
Bankebazar, Sherghati, Amas of Gaya district