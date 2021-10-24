Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the 5th section continues

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the 5th section of three-tier panchayat elections in Bihar is occurring from 7 am nowadays. Polling is occurring peacefully amid sporadic incidents. On the similar time, in lots of puts, the polling began past due because of the malfunctioning of the EVMs, and someplace the important thing of the polling station was once misplaced. Nowadays 6746545 electorate are exercising their franchise for 26091 posts of Zilla Parishad member, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti member, Ward member, Sarpanch and Panch. The counting of votes for nowadays’s polling shall be hung on October 26 and 27.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting shall be held the following day in 53 blocks of 36 districts within the fourth section, will be capable of solid votes despite the fact that there’s no voter card

State Election Fee absolutely ready

For the continuing Panchayat elections in Bihar, the State Election Fee had already finished the arrangements and now vote casting is being carried out with complete readiness. To stop bogus vote casting, preparations were made via the Fee for its tracking on the block, district and state stage thru biometric verification of electorate and are living webcasting.

LIVE Updates…..

Because of the lack of the important thing of sales space quantity 6 positioned in Nakardei, Adapur, East Champaran, the lock needed to be damaged and the EVM at sales space 46 was once discovered faulty.

BJP MLA from Hajipur Awadhesh Kumar solid his vote at polling station quantity 12 positioned in Dharampur village of Saidpur Ganesh Panchayat underneath Bidupur block of Vaishali district.

Until now polling is occurring peacefully within the block.

Polling has been boycotted at polling station quantity 176 of Sheetalpur Kamalpur Panchayat underneath Bidupur block of Vaishali district in protest in opposition to the seizure and beating of the polling agent on the stage of police.

The offended other people of the panchayat blocked the Hajipur-Mahanar major highway for a while.

Vote casting is underway in Dumri Katsari block of Sheohar amid gentle pressure and war of words.

There was pressure and war of words between two teams in regards to the polling agent at sales space quantity 3 in Shyampur.

Citizens created a ruckus at 5 cubicles of Sheikhpura’s Gavay Panchayat after EVMs malfunctioned.

In lots of different cubicles of the state, the EVMs had been nonetheless reported to be faulty, because of which the vote casting is getting behind schedule.

Polling is occurring peacefully within the Naxal-affected Haveli Kharagpur block house of ​​Munger.

Vote casting in Haveli Kharagpur shall be held from 7 am to 4 pm.

Vote casting began after mock ballot in all 215 cubicles of Daudnagar block of Aurangabad.