Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the seventh segment continues from morning, EVMs malfunction in lots of puts, know LIVE Updates

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the 7th segment of Panchayat elections in Bihar has began from 7 am these days, which can proceed until 5 pm. On this segment, these days persons are balloting for the village govt in 903 panchayats in 63 blocks of 37 districts. Within the 7th segment, votes will likely be forged at 12,786 polling stations for part a dozen posts of Zilla Parishad member, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti member, Ward member, Sarpanch and Panch. The counting of votes for this segment will likely be hung on November 17 and 18.

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE Updates

All over balloting in 10 panchayats of Jamalpur block of Munger, balloting is disrupted at sales space quantity 34 of West Inderrukh Panchayat because of a glitch within the biometric gadget.

Vote casting is disrupted because of EVM malfunction at a sales space in Koroyavan Panchayat of Patna.

Vote casting began 25 mins overdue because of technical glitch in EVMs at sales space 73 of Sabar Center Faculty in Rampur block of Kaimur.

-The tempo of balloting is appearing sluggish at Safiganj sales space quantity 52 and 53 of Warisliganj block of Nawada.

Vote casting has no longer began at sales space quantity 3 of Lakhisarai’s Rampur Panchayat because of malfunctioning of EVMs. EVMs also are dangerous at sales space quantity 55 within the center college Khemtarni position of Mohmadpur Panchayat.

Vote casting has began at polling stations from 7 am. There are lengthy queues of electorate out of doors the centres.

-The arrangements occurring for balloting in lots of cubicles since morning are within the ultimate degree, balloting will get started there in a while.

For the 7th segment, 3389 posts had been elected unopposed.

Uncontested election has been held for 134 posts of Ward participants, 5 of Panchayat Samiti participants, 3249 of Panchs, and one put up of Sarpanch. 217 posts are left vacant because of non-filling of paperwork by means of any candidate.

Within the 7th segment, 1,05,658 applicants are within the fray for a complete of 27,730 posts in 903 panchayats. As of late 72,85,589 electorate will workout their franchise.

Tight safety preparations had been made out of doors the cubicles for balloting.