Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting underway for the eighth section of Panchayat elections from 7 am nowadays, LIVE Updates

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting for the 8th section of Panchayat elections being held in 11 stages in Bihar is occurring from 7 am nowadays. Vote casting is being held nowadays in 55 blocks of 36 districts of Bihar. Within the Panchayat elections, votes shall be forged for the posts of Zilla Parishad Member, Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti member, Ward Member, Sarpanch and Panch at 11,527 polling stations from 7 am to five pm nowadays. The Election Fee has made elaborate safety preparations for non violent and honest polling. In line with the ideas, overdue on Tuesday night time, firing was once accomplished in Chausa of Buxar to unfold panic.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election: Even earlier than the colour of the mehndi pale, the newly-wed bride gained the election, was the top

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 LIVE Updates Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Hud hai toh… Mukhiya promised, ‘hearth take a look at’ through strolling on embers, know

Vote casting appears to be behind schedule at many puts because of misguided EVMs. Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021 Effects: 7th Section Counting Continues, Who Misplaced, Who Received, Know LIVE Updates

In spite of the boycott of the Naxalites and the Naxalite captive, a protracted queue of electorate is visual in Magra of the militancy-affected Dumaria block of Gaya district.

Until now the vote casting is occurring peacefully, in view of the Naxalite captive, particular safety preparations were made within the Naxal affected spaces.

Election employee dies right through polling in Chauria village of Harnaut, Nalanda, reason for loss of life no longer transparent.

The method of vote casting in 9 panchayats of Barbigha of Sheikhpura has began with a prolong of 1 hour. Vote casting began with an hour overdue because of EVM malfunction at sales space numbers 86, 87 and 92 of Sarva Panchayat.

Biometric preparations have no longer but been made in lots of puts in Purnia’s Rupauli block. In Teldiha village of sales space 222 and 223 Grey Tikapatti Panchayat, biometric preparations have no longer but been made at two cubicles.

In spite of the chilly in two blocks of Muzaffarpur, Gaighat and Bandra blocks, a lot of electorate have reached the cubicles. A complete of 4257 applicants are within the fray for quite a lot of posts in each the blocks.

In Aurangabad’s Obra block, the queue of electorate is getting longer at sales space quantity 45 and 46.

Two EVMs have been modified because of technical glitch in sales space quantity 38, 39 Matiyari of Ramgarh block house of ​​Kaimur.

Within the 8th section of Panchayat elections, vote casting has began in many of the 11,500 cubicles in 36 districts for 25561 posts. Ok

Vote casting is occurring right here nowadays…

1, Patna (Flood, Pandarak)

2.Buxar (Chausa)

3.Rohtas (Cochas, Dihri)

4. Nalanda (Sarmera, Harnaut)

5. Kaimur (Ramgarh)

6.Bhojpur (Ara Sadar)

7.Gaya (Imamganj, Dumaria)

8.Nawada (Nawada, Nardiganj)

9.Aurangabad (Obra)

10.Saran (Lahladpur, Baniyapur)

11.Siwan (Raghunathpur, Siswan)

12.Gopalganj (Thawe, Manjha)

13. Vaishali (Mahua, Sahadei elder)

14.Muzaffarpur (Gai Ghat, Bandra)

15.East Champaran (Motihari, Kotwa, Piprakothi)

16.West Champaran (Gaunaha, Yogapatti)

17.Sitamarhi (Suppi, Riga)

18.Shivhar (Tariyani, ZP No.-6)

19.Darbhanga (Biraul)

20.Madhubani (Jhanjharpur, Lucknow)

21.Samastipur (Patori, Vidyapati Nagar)

22.Supaul (Saraigarh, Bhapatiahi)

23,Saharsa (Simri Bakhtiyarpur)

24.Madhepura (Murliganj)

25. Kishanganj (Thakurganj)

26.Purnia (Rupauli)

27. Katihar (Azamnagar)

28.Araria (Palasi)

29. Lakhisarai (Suryagarh)

30.Sheikhpura (Barbigha)

32. Begusarai (Matihani, Chhaurahi)

33.Khagaria (Alauli District Prpt No.-3 and Mansi District Ppp No.-8)

34.MUNGER (BARIAPUR)

35. Jamui (Khaira)

36. Bhagalpur (Nathnagar, Sabour)

37.Banka (Katoria)