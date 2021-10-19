Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting will probably be held the next day in 53 blocks of 36 districts within the fourth section, even supposing there’s no voter card, it is possible for you to to forged votes.

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Within the fourth section of Panchayat elections in Bihar, the next day i.e. on Wednesday 20 October, vote casting will probably be held in 53 blocks of 36 districts. Vote casting will start the next day at 8 am and will probably be adopted via counting of votes on October 22 and 23. Allow us to tell that on Monday night, the noise of campaigning for the fourth section had stopped, on Tuesday, the applicants have been noticed pleading for the final time to cause them to victorious via going door to door of the electorate.Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Counting of votes for the 3rd section of Panchayat elections in Bihar continues, see the record of successful applicants
Should you additionally need to vote and also you do not need a voter card, then there's no wish to panic. You'll be able to vote with many different paperwork as neatly. Preparations had been made for this.
See record…. Additionally Learn – Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting starts in 24 blocks of 10 districts, police made tight safety preparations
Aadhar card
using license
Source of revenue Tax Identification Card (PAN Card)
Passbook with picture issued via banks and submit places of work
picture pension paperwork
medical insurance plan sensible card
Photograph task card issued beneath MNREGA
Sensible card issued via Registrar Common of India beneath Nationwide Inhabitants Sign in
State and Central Govt Workplaces and Public Sector Undertakings
Authentic identification playing cards issued to MPs, MLAs, Councilors
freedom fighter identification card with picture
Bodily Incapacity Identification Card with picture issued via Competent Authority
Identification card with picture of instructor, non-teaching employee, pupil issued via a identified tutorial establishment
Passport
Belongings record with {photograph} (registered Kewala)
photographic hands license
The next day would be the fourth section of polling in 53 blocks of those 36 districts
Islampur and Rajgir blocks of Nalanda district
– Konch and Gurua blocks of Gaya district
Akbarpur Block of Nawada District
– Rafiganj Block of Aurangabad District
Hulasganj Block of Jehanabad District
Itahi Block of Buxar District
– Tarari Block of Bhojpur District
Chand block of Kaimur district
– Kateya and Panchdevri blocks of Gopalganj district
– Lalganj and Chehrakalan blocks of Vaishali district
– Dumra block of Sitamarhi
Manigachi and Tardih blocks of Darbhanga district
Rajnagar and Khajauli block of Madhubani district
Musahari and Bochahan block of Muzaffarpur district
Kesaria and Dhaka blocks of East Champaran district
Bagaha-01 Block of West Champaran District
– Vibhutipur block of Samastipur district
– Raghopur block of Supaul district
– Sattarkataiya block of Saharsa district
Singheshwar and Shankarpur blocks of Madhepura district
Sasaram and Tilothu blocks of Rohtas district
Dulhinbazar and Bihta blocks of Patna district
– Kaler Block of Arwal District
– Saran and Panapur Blocks of Saran District
Guthni, Mairwa and Nautan blocks of Siwan district
Kishanganj block of Kishanganj district
– Dhamdaha Block of Purnia District
Mansahi, Falka and Sameli blocks of Katihar district
Narpatganj block of Araria district
– Ramgarh Chowk block of Lakhisarai district
Navkothi and Khodavandpur of Begusarai district
Gogri Block of Khagaria District
Asarganj block of Munger district
Sono block of Jamui district
Shahkund block of Bhagalpur district