Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Vote casting will probably be held the next day in 53 blocks of 36 districts within the fourth section, even supposing there’s no voter card, it is possible for you to to forged votes.

Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Within the fourth section of Panchayat elections in Bihar, the next day i.e. on Wednesday 20 October, vote casting will probably be held in 53 blocks of 36 districts. Vote casting will start the next day at 8 am and will probably be adopted via counting of votes on October 22 and 23. Allow us to tell that on Monday night, the noise of campaigning for the fourth section had stopped, on Tuesday, the applicants have been noticed pleading for the final time to cause them to victorious via going door to door of the electorate.

Should you additionally need to vote and also you do not need a voter card, then there's no wish to panic. You'll be able to vote with many different paperwork as neatly. Preparations had been made for this.

See record….

Aadhar card

using license

Source of revenue Tax Identification Card (PAN Card)

Passbook with picture issued via banks and submit places of work

picture pension paperwork

medical insurance plan sensible card

Photograph task card issued beneath MNREGA

Sensible card issued via Registrar Common of India beneath Nationwide Inhabitants Sign in

State and Central Govt Workplaces and Public Sector Undertakings

Authentic identification playing cards issued to MPs, MLAs, Councilors

freedom fighter identification card with picture

Bodily Incapacity Identification Card with picture issued via Competent Authority

Identification card with picture of instructor, non-teaching employee, pupil issued via a identified tutorial establishment

Passport

Belongings record with {photograph} (registered Kewala)

photographic hands license

The next day would be the fourth section of polling in 53 blocks of those 36 districts

Islampur and Rajgir blocks of Nalanda district

– Konch and Gurua blocks of Gaya district

Akbarpur Block of Nawada District

– Rafiganj Block of Aurangabad District

Hulasganj Block of Jehanabad District

Itahi Block of Buxar District

– Tarari Block of Bhojpur District

Chand block of Kaimur district

– Kateya and Panchdevri blocks of Gopalganj district

– Lalganj and Chehrakalan blocks of Vaishali district

– Dumra block of Sitamarhi

Manigachi and Tardih blocks of Darbhanga district

Rajnagar and Khajauli block of Madhubani district

Musahari and Bochahan block of Muzaffarpur district

Kesaria and Dhaka blocks of East Champaran district

Bagaha-01 Block of West Champaran District

– Vibhutipur block of Samastipur district

– Raghopur block of Supaul district

– Sattarkataiya block of Saharsa district

Singheshwar and Shankarpur blocks of Madhepura district

Sasaram and Tilothu blocks of Rohtas district

Dulhinbazar and Bihta blocks of Patna district

– Kaler Block of Arwal District

– Saran and Panapur Blocks of Saran District

Guthni, Mairwa and Nautan blocks of Siwan district

Kishanganj block of Kishanganj district

– Dhamdaha Block of Purnia District

Mansahi, Falka and Sameli blocks of Katihar district

Narpatganj block of Araria district

– Ramgarh Chowk block of Lakhisarai district

Navkothi and Khodavandpur of Begusarai district

Gogri Block of Khagaria District

Asarganj block of Munger district

Sono block of Jamui district

Shahkund block of Bhagalpur district