Bihar Panchayat Election Outcome LIVE Updates: Counting of votes continues, father defeats son, police-public conflict

Bihar Panchayat Election Outcome LIVE Updates: In Bihar, the counting of votes for the 5th section of Gram Panchayat and Gram Kacharis, held for 58 blocks and 845 panchayats in 38 districts, is occurring from this morning. On Sunday, within the 5th section, balloting used to be held for part a dozen posts of Zilla Parishad member, Mukhiya Panchayat Samiti member, Ward member, Sarpanch and Panch. Now the counting of votes is occurring after two days of balloting. Consistent with the ideas, day after today, this is, on October 27, counting of votes can be carried out in lots of districts.

Counting Effects LIVE Updates….

In Motihari's cope with, a father has defeated his son within the chieftain election.

Vidya Bharti has received the Zilla Parishad seat from Kesath block. Chatthu Ram Hue has emerged victorious for the publish of Mukhiya from Katikanar Panchayat through bringing 1,609 votes.

Amrita Devi has turn into the top from Shamsher Nagar Panchayat of Daudnagar block of Aurangabad.

Surendra Paswan were given the victory from the publish of head from Madhuban Basaha West Panchayat of Bajpatti block of Sitamarhi.

Neetu Kumari, a 21-year-old scholar of BA ultimate, has received the publish of head from Hardas Bigha Panchayat of Khusrupur block of Patna Town. It’s got 2,290 votes. She has long gone to Patna to take the examination. Certificates can be taken upon arrival. Neetu were given married ten months again.

Police has lathi-charged to keep watch over the gang outdoor the counting middle in Biharsharif, Nalanda.

Chiranjeevi Karn has received the publish of headman from Kushmaha Panchayat of Amarpur block of Banka district. On the identical time, Chhatish Mandal has emerged victorious from Laxmipur-Chiraiya Panchayat.

There was a police-public conflict outdoor the PABS Faculty, the counting middle of Banka. Khemichak’s ward member candidate Ruma Devi used to be crushed up through the police, which enraged the supporters and clashed with the police.

Gudiya Kumari has received the publish of Mukhiya from Sumera Panchayat of Kudhni block of Muzaffarpur, Julekha Khatoon has received from Ladaura Panchayat as Mukhiya. Anita Devi has received the publish of head from Dariyapur Kafen Panchayat.

Suresh Prasad Singh has were given the victory from the publish of head from Sairaiya Gopal Panchayat.