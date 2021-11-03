Bihar Panchayat Election Reside: Vote casting continues for village executive in Bihar, clashes in Vaishali, one lifeless

Bihar Panchayat Election Reside: Vote casting for the 6th section of Bihar Panchayat elections started at 7 am nowadays, which is able to proceed until 5 pm. Individuals are status in lengthy queues at polling stations since morning to workout their franchise. For the 6th section of polling, balloting is being held at 11 thousand 959 polling stations in 57 blocks of 37 districts of Bihar. 67,00,570 citizens will workout their franchise on this section. Counting of votes will likely be hung on November 13 and 14 and election effects will likely be declared.Additionally Learn – Bihar By means of-Election LIVE Updates: Non violent balloting in two meeting seats in Bihar, 38 % balloting until 1 pm
Know the moment-to-moment updates of the 6th section of balloting Additionally Learn – Bypolls Nowadays LIVE Updates: Best possible ever in Assam – Lowest balloting in Maharashtra, 14 states proceed balloting
Supporters of 2 applicants clashed on the sales space in Sahopur village of Nawada, through which 3 other folks had been reported injured. Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: The day prior to this Nitish had stated – he’s going to shoot, Lalu’s resolution – will kill you, you’ll die
Combat between the applicants of 2 ward member posts at sales space quantity 81 of Rajapakad Dakshin Panchayat of Vaishali, Bijuk Rai, an individual who went to intrude, died of mind hemorrhage.
At sales space quantity 147 of Rajapak, the supporters of the 2 main applicants clashed, fiercely combating. All over this, EVMs had been additionally damaged.
In Gopalganj, there was stone pelting at the officials’ car. A dozen other folks had been taken into custody.
All over the Panchayat elections in Purnia, there was a scuffle between the police and the citizens. The inside track of altercation between citizens and police is coming to the fore at sales space no 1 of Harda Panchayat.
Vote casting is happening in all 18 panchayats of Ramnagar block of Bagaha. Bagaha MLA Ram Singh forged his vote at sales space quantity 109 of Bhawal Panchayat of Ramnagar block.
Indrani Devi, CO of Punpun, has filed a case of type code of habits in opposition to Phulwari MLA Gopal Ravidas at Pipra police station on Tuesday.
There was a taking pictures in Pachlakh village of Basanhi police station house of Sonbarsha block of Saharsa. 3 youths had been shot. The situation of a early life, Pankaj Kamat, is important. Injured Mangal Yadav and Raj Kumar Thakur are out of risk. The reason for the incident is being informed as Panchayat elections.
All over the balloting in Lakhisarai, two teams of leader applicants clashed. On the subject of attack at the husband of the outgoing headman of Bilori Panchayat, the police have detained 3 other folks.
Votes are being forged right here nowadays within the 6th section….
Garhpura Block of Begusarai District
Khagaria Block of Khagaria District
Dharhara Block of Munger District
Chakai Block of Jamui District
Kharik, Navgachia Block of Bhagalpur District
Barahat Block of Banka District
Pipra Block of Supaul District
Sonbarsa Block of Saharsa District
Kumarkhand Block of Madhepura District
Digalbank Block of Kishanganj District
Purnia East, Dagarua Block of Purnia District
Barari Block of Katihar District
Kursakanta Block of Araria District
Lakhisarai Block of Lakhisarai District
Shekhopursarai of Sheikhpura District, Barauni Block
Chakia, Kalyanpur Block of East Champaran District
Lauria, Ramnagar Block of West Champaran District
Majorganj, Belsand Block of Sitamarhi District
Puranhiya Block of Sheohar District
Hayaghat of Darbhanga District, Darbhanga Block
Babubarhi, Andhrathari Block of Madhubani District
Khanpur of Samastipur District, Shivajinagar Block
Meskaur, Sirdala Block of Nawada District
Goh Block of Aurangabad District
Modanganj Block of Jehanabad District
Dighwara, Sonpur Block of Saran District
Badharia Block of Siwan District
Phulwaria, Uchkagaon Block of Gopalganj District
Vaishali, Rajapakar Block of Vaishali District
Sahebganj, Motipur Block of Muzaffarpur District
Buxar in Buxar district
Udwantnagar of Bhojpur, Sahar
Kaimur District Nuaon
Nokha, Nasiriganj in Rohtas district
Punpun, Masaudhi of Patna district
Parwalpur, Bihar Sharif of Nalanda district
Bankebazar, Sherghati, Amas of Gaya district