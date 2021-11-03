Bihar Panchayat Election Reside: Vote casting continues for village executive in Bihar, clashes in Vaishali, one lifeless

Bihar Panchayat Election Reside: Vote casting for the 6th section of Bihar Panchayat elections started at 7 am nowadays, which is able to proceed until 5 pm. Individuals are status in lengthy queues at polling stations since morning to workout their franchise. For the 6th section of polling, balloting is being held at 11 thousand 959 polling stations in 57 blocks of 37 districts of Bihar. 67,00,570 citizens will workout their franchise on this section. Counting of votes will likely be hung on November 13 and 14 and election effects will likely be declared.Additionally Learn – Bihar By means of-Election LIVE Updates: Non violent balloting in two meeting seats in Bihar, 38 % balloting until 1 pm

Know the moment-to-moment updates of the 6th section of balloting

Supporters of 2 applicants clashed on the sales space in Sahopur village of Nawada, through which 3 other folks had been reported injured. Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: The day prior to this Nitish had stated – he’s going to shoot, Lalu’s resolution – will kill you, you’ll die

Combat between the applicants of 2 ward member posts at sales space quantity 81 of Rajapakad Dakshin Panchayat of Vaishali, Bijuk Rai, an individual who went to intrude, died of mind hemorrhage.

At sales space quantity 147 of Rajapak, the supporters of the 2 main applicants clashed, fiercely combating. All over this, EVMs had been additionally damaged.

In Gopalganj, there was stone pelting at the officials’ car. A dozen other folks had been taken into custody.

All over the Panchayat elections in Purnia, there was a scuffle between the police and the citizens. The inside track of altercation between citizens and police is coming to the fore at sales space no 1 of Harda Panchayat.

Vote casting is happening in all 18 panchayats of Ramnagar block of Bagaha. Bagaha MLA Ram Singh forged his vote at sales space quantity 109 of Bhawal Panchayat of Ramnagar block.

Indrani Devi, CO of Punpun, has filed a case of type code of habits in opposition to Phulwari MLA Gopal Ravidas at Pipra police station on Tuesday.

There was a taking pictures in Pachlakh village of Basanhi police station house of ​​Sonbarsha block of Saharsa. 3 youths had been shot. The situation of a early life, Pankaj Kamat, is important. Injured Mangal Yadav and Raj Kumar Thakur are out of risk. The reason for the incident is being informed as Panchayat elections.

All over the balloting in Lakhisarai, two teams of leader applicants clashed. On the subject of attack at the husband of the outgoing headman of Bilori Panchayat, the police have detained 3 other folks.

Votes are being forged right here nowadays within the 6th section….

Garhpura Block of Begusarai District

Khagaria Block of Khagaria District

Dharhara Block of Munger District

Chakai Block of Jamui District

Kharik, Navgachia Block of Bhagalpur District

Barahat Block of Banka District

Pipra Block of Supaul District

Sonbarsa Block of Saharsa District

Kumarkhand Block of Madhepura District

Digalbank Block of Kishanganj District

Purnia East, Dagarua Block of Purnia District

Barari Block of Katihar District

Kursakanta Block of Araria District

Lakhisarai Block of Lakhisarai District

Shekhopursarai of Sheikhpura District, Barauni Block

Chakia, Kalyanpur Block of East Champaran District

Lauria, Ramnagar Block of West Champaran District

Majorganj, Belsand Block of Sitamarhi District

Puranhiya Block of Sheohar District

Hayaghat of Darbhanga District, Darbhanga Block

Babubarhi, Andhrathari Block of Madhubani District

Khanpur of Samastipur District, Shivajinagar Block

Meskaur, Sirdala Block of Nawada District

Goh Block of Aurangabad District

Modanganj Block of Jehanabad District

Dighwara, Sonpur Block of Saran District

Badharia Block of Siwan District

Phulwaria, Uchkagaon Block of Gopalganj District

Vaishali, Rajapakar Block of Vaishali District

Sahebganj, Motipur Block of Muzaffarpur District

Buxar in Buxar district

Udwantnagar of Bhojpur, Sahar

Kaimur District Nuaon

Nokha, Nasiriganj in Rohtas district

Punpun, Masaudhi of Patna district

Parwalpur, Bihar Sharif of Nalanda district

Bankebazar, Sherghati, Amas of Gaya district