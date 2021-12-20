Bihar: Panda society livid over former CM’s remark, burnt effigy and said- ‘May not attend Manjhi’s posthumous program’

Jitan Ram Manjhi: Former Leader Minister of Bihar Jitan Ram Manjhi (Jitan Ram Manjhi) The debate that began over the objectionable remarks made on Brahmins isn’t taking its identify to prevent. Manjhi has apologized for this remark, however in his house district Gaya, the folk of Panda neighborhood took to the street and burnt the effigy of the previous leader minister. Right here, in Patna too, indignant folks burnt an effigy over Manjhi’s remark. In protest in opposition to Manjhi’s remark, the Panda neighborhood of Gaya took out a protest march from the well-known Vishnupad temple courtyard to Chandchaura Mod and burnt an effigy of former Leader Minister Manjhi. Right through this, the folk concerned within the march raised slogans fiercely.Additionally Learn – Bihar: Raid on sub registrar, were given such a lot money that officials have been stunned to peer dear automobiles, houses price crores additionally recovered

After Manjhi's objectionable remarks on Brahmins, the anger in opposition to him is now expanding. Manilal Barik of Panda Samaj, who was once concerned within the effigy burning program, stated that Manjhi has now not most effective insulted the Brahmins together with his remark, however has additionally abused all of the Sanatan Dharma. He stated that Manjhi hails from Gaya district. This remark does now not go well with an individual coming from one of these ancient and non secular district.

He stated that the Panda neighborhood strongly opposes the remark of the previous Leader Minister. He introduced that the Panda neighborhood of Gaya would now not take part in any program rather than Manjhi's posthumous Shradh. No longer most effective this, the Panda neighborhood won't take part in Pind Daan as neatly. He stated that such statements don't seem to be proper for any society. Right here, at Kargil Chowk in Patna, folks agitated through Manjhi's remark burnt an effigy of the previous leader minister and raised slogans in opposition to him. It's noteworthy that whilst talking at a program on Saturday, Manjhi had made objectionable remarks about Brahmins. After an argument arose about this, he apologized and stated that he had stated this for the folk of his society.