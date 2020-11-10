Bihar Patna District Chunav Result 2020 live: Who will win in 14 seats of Patna, whose defeat, result in a short time ..

Patna Vidhan Sabha Seats Results 2020 Live Update: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, held in three phases, has started from eight o’clock this morning. The reputation of many veterans is at stake in these 14 assembly seats of Patna, Barh, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumharrar, Patna City, Fatuha, Danapur, Maner, Phulwari, Patdhari, Paliganj, Bikram. Who will win these seats, who will get lost, will know in a short time….

Nitin Naveen is leading in Bankipur seat. At the same time, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha has lagged behind.

Explain that out of 14 seats, there are 405 polling booths in Fatuha and 410 in Bakhtiyarpur Assembly. That is why results are likely to come soon in these two assembly constituencies. At the same time, the results of the Digha, Kumhara and Bankipur assembly seats of Patna will be delayed. In all these, Digha’s count will continue for a long time. Counting is being done for all fourteen assembly constituencies of Patna district at AN College. Also Read – Bihar Election Results: How did Chirag Paswan’s LJP in the initial trends? Learn updates

A total of 255 candidates in 14 assembly constituencies of Patna district are trying their luck this time. Of these, the maximum number of candidates are 26 in Phulwarisharif assembly and 25 in Paliganj. Of these, Luv Sinha (Luv Sinha), son of Shatrughan Sinha, is a candidate on a Congress (Congress) ticket from Bankipur constituency. At the same time, Bahubali Anant Singh (Anant singh) from RJD (RJD) is trying his luck from Mokama Assembly seat. Also Read – Bihar Chunav Result 2020 Live Updates: NDA’s huge lead in trends, once again towards NDA government, RJD far behind by majority