Bihar / Patna Lockdown New Guidelines: Outbreak of Corona changes the rules of lockdown, now shops will open only four hours

Bihar / Patna Lockdown Guidelines: Bihar is under the grip of Coronavirus these days. Corona virus cases are continuously increasing in the state. On Saturday, the number of Kovid-19 infected people in the state reached close to one lakh 20 thousand. While so far more than 600 people have died in this state due to this deadly virus. In view of the increasing case of Corona, lockdown is in force in many districts of the state, but now the lockdown rules have been tightened for the capital Patna.

In order to prevent the spread of the way corona cases are increasing in Patna, many changes have been made by the district administration regarding lockdown. Now in Patna, shops will be allowed to open only four hours a day till 6 September. The District Magistrate said that now shops can be opened in Patna from 6 am to 10 am.

Let us tell you that earlier in Patna, fruit and vegetable vendors were allowed to open shops from 6 am to 11 am, while in the afternoon from 3 pm to 7 pm. Instructions have been given to all senior officials to follow the order from the district administration.

Along with setting the time, shopkeepers have also been told that it would be jururi to wear masks at work and it would be necessary to have a hand sanitizer in the counter. The administration has also asked traders and shopkeepers to follow the rules of social distancing. Along with this, it has also been instructed that appropriate action will be taken for violation of the rules.