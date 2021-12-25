Bihar: Physician arrested for ingesting alcohol in Patna, used to be posted in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Bihar, alcohol, wine, Liqur, Patna, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur, The efforts of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, who’re seeking to strictly practice the prohibition of liquor in Bihar, are starting to be noticed at the flooring. On Saturday, a physician has been arrested in Bihar’s capital Patna for ingesting alcohol.Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Constable of Bihar Police arrested for smuggling liquor, 5 different policemen additionally suspended

Arun Kumar, SHO of Gardnibagh in Patna mentioned, a physician has been arrested for ingesting alcohol. Now we have additionally recovered a bottle of liquor from him. He mentioned that he's posted at ESI Sanatorium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and had come right here on Christmas holiday.

Bihar | A health care provider has been arrested for eating alcohol. We've additionally recovered a bottle of liquor from his ownership. He mentioned that he's posted at ESI health center in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur and got here right here on Christmas vacation: Arun Kumar, SHO, Gardanibagh, Patna

Allow us to tell that previously, a policeman used to be arrested in Bihar for smuggling liquor and 5 different policemen have been suspended.

Liquor prohibition used to be applied in Bihar in April 2016, however there were many deaths of other people ingesting alcohol within the state. In the similar yr round Diwali, greater than 40 other people had died in numerous districts and greater than 10 other people died in Gopalganj itself because of ingesting of adulterated liquor within the state. On Friday, Leader Minister Nitish Kumar had rejected the call for of giving aid from the cruel prohibition legislation for other people coming from out of doors in Bihar.

Throughout a discuss with to this district of North Bihar as a part of the statewide social reform marketing campaign, the Leader Minister had mentioned in a gathering, that is why a large number of individuals are offended with me on account of the prohibition of liquor. They are saying that we must no less than give exemption to people who come from out of doors. Do other people come to Bihar to drink alcohol? He additionally rejected ideas that people who find themselves hooked on alcohol must be exempted on clinical grounds and mentioned that individuals have spoiled their well being by means of ingesting alcohol and no longer by means of preventing them from ingesting alcohol.