Bihar: PM Modi in Darbhanga – who used to ask for the date of Ram temple, they are also clapping

PM Modi in Darbhanga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Darbhanga to campaign for the second phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, raised the issue of Ram temple construction and said that those who used to ask us the date are also cheering today. Addressing the rally in Darbhanga, PM Modi said that by coming to this area of ​​Mata Sita, I congratulate the people of this place for the construction of the Ram temple, because you are its main entitlement.

Remembering Mata Sita, the Prime Minister said that after centuries of penance, the construction of Ram temple was completed. BJP and NDA have an identity that says what they do. The PM said that this is the first time that according to the declaration, an assessment is being made as to what steps the government will take.

Self-reliant will bring industry opportunities in Bihar

The PM said that we will bring new opportunities in the industry under self-reliant Bihar. Will bring employment and self-employment for the youth. The 10% reservation provided for the poor is also being benefited by the poor of this region. The connectivity of Mithilanchal is also getting a lot of strength from the PM package. More than 55 thousand crores are being spent on road network of Bihar.

Money digests, project finishes no longer

Prime Minister Modi said- “The mantra of the people in the government has been to save money and end the project. He loved the word commission so much that he did not pay attention to connectivity. After the formation of the NDA government and due to Nitish’s strength here, the work of Kosi Mahasetu progressed rapidly. A few days ago I got the privilege of launching it. ‘

Free ration will be provided till Chhathpuja

Modi said, ‘In Corona’s crisis, he said that he will give food grains to every poor for free, this is also happening. The world is surprised that we could manage such a big system in such a big crisis. Free ration has been arranged till Chhath Puja.