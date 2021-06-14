Bihar: Police crew going to catch liquor smugglers attacked with sword, 7 together with DSP injured

Munger: Anti-social components attacked the police who went to catch liquor smugglers in Asarganj police station space of ​​Munger district of Bihar, all the way through which seven policemen together with a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) have been injured. The bodyguard of the Deputy Superintendent of Police has suffered severe accidents. A police reliable stated that at the foundation of a tip-off on Sunday evening, the police had long gone to Phusna village to nab the liquor smugglers. On this collection, the police crew was once attacked by way of the ones folks. Because of being much less in quantity, the police drive returned to the police station. Additionally Learn – LJP MP united towards Chirag Paswan, selected uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as chief of the birthday celebration in Lok Sabha

After this, below the management of Deputy Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar, the police of 4 police stations once more reached the similar village. After this, as soon as once more the anti-social components attacked the police crew with swords, sticks, sticks. In keeping with assets, anti-social components additionally opened hearth at the police crew.

Kharagpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar stated that girls have been additionally amongst those that attacked the police crew that went to raid. Seven policemen together with a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been injured on this assault. A few of the injured, the situation of Santosh Kumar stays crucial, who has been despatched to Siliguri for remedy.

Later, after expanding drive from the police, all of the anti-social components escaped. Kumar stated that two pistols, an enormous quantity of liquor and a large number of guns for making guns had been recovered from the spot. He advised that the police is investigating the entire topic and people who attacked the police crew are being recognized.