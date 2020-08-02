Bihar Police, looking for Riya Chakraborty on Sushant case, said- stop the game of cat and mouse

new Delhi: Bihar Police has admitted that it has not been able to ‘Locate’ Riya Chakraborty, the main accused in the alleged suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Bihar Police argues that its goal is not to punish an innocent and if Riya has not done anything wrong, then she should stop playing a cat and mouse with the police and come out and explain the status quo. Director General of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey, on Saturday appeared in a series of media appeals and gave an explanation of many things related to the case. Stop the game of cat and mouse and come and record your statement. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput case: DGP of Bihar warns, Riya will dig out the ground after getting evidence

Pandey said, "Why is Riya running away? If he is not guilty, then come forward and help the police in the investigation. We are not advocates of punishing any innocent. We would like her to come forward and present herself and if she is successful in proving herself innocent then we will not even touch her. But if she runs away from me, then I will definitely say that we will definitely reach them one day and then the milk will become milk and water of water."

Sushant committed suicide in Mumbai on 14 June and his father KK Singh lodged an FIR in Patna on 25 July, in which Riya has been made the main accused. After registering an FIR in Patna, Bihar Police has also reached Mumbai for investigation. Meanwhile, Riya has filed an application in the Supreme Court to hear the entire case in Mumbai instead of Patna. Sushant's father, through his lawyer Vikas Singh, has also filed a count petition to keep the matter in Patna. The hearing of this case is to be held on August 5.

Riya is missing before that. The team of Bihar Police also went to his flat but he was not found there. After this, Pandey admitted that the Bihar police has not been able to 'lock' Riya. Riya released a video in the past and declared herself innocent. On this, Pandey said that instead of telling himself innocent through video, Riya should record his statement in front of the police and this will be in his favor.