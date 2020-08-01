Bihar police reached hospital for postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput, but had to return empty handed

new Delhi: New revelations are being made one after another in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case. In this episode, the Bihar police sources said that when he reached the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for investigation, he was not supported locally. Also, information has not been given about the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput. Explain that the father of Sushant Singh Rajput has filed a case against Riya Chakraborty and his family members in Patna. Also Read – Sushant’s sister wrote to PM Modi, saying- ‘My brother had no godfather in Bollywood’

Ravi Chakraborty had filed a cavity in the Supreme Court in this episode. In this, he requested the court to transfer the matter to Mumbai instead of Bihar. At the same time, against this, Sushant's father also filed a cavity in the Supreme Court. Please tell that a team of Bihar Police has reached Mumbai to investigate on this matter. Bihar police also reached for inquiries in those banks where Sushant had a bank account.

Bihar Police team visited Cooper Hospital in Mumbai seeking #SushantSinghRajput'S postmortem report but could not get the information: Bihar Police Sources – ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

On extracting the bank account information, it was found that crores of rupees have been withdrawn in Sushant’s account. In this regard, many people close to Sushant say that Sushant Singh Rajput cannot spend Rs 17 crore in a year. Because he was undergoing treatment for 1 year. During this, he used to sleep. He was not even attending parties in his house. In this case, the matter is also hot about these money. At the same time, the hospital has not given any information about the post-mortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput to the Bihar Police.