Bihar Police team recorded statements of 6 people including Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bihar police, which reached Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, have so far recorded statements of six people to investigate a case of abetment to suicide related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. An official has given this information on Saturday. The Bihar Police team has recorded statements of six people including Rajput's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends and colleagues.

A four-member team of Bihar Police reached Mumbai on Wednesday to investigate the case of abetment of suicide registered in Patna against actress Riya Chakraborty and others of Rajput. Bihar Police team investigating the death case reached Bandra Police Station. After this, when asked by an auto-rickshaw police team whether they would ask questions to Riya Chakraborty, Inspector Kaiser Alam said, "It is not needed right now." He is under our supervision. "

The official said, "So far, the Bihar police team has met the late actor's friends, colleagues and relatives. He has recorded statements of six people, including Rajput's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends and colleagues living in Versova. " He said that this team can also interrogate the employees of Rajput.

The police officer said, “They collected information about various bank accounts of Rajput and also went to the bank to get information about financial transactions.”

Please tell that Rajput’s father KK Singh (74) filed a police complaint against Riya Chakraborty and six others including his family members for abetting their son to suicide. Singh alleged that the emerging film actress Riya had befriended her son in May 2019 to further her career.