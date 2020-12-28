Bihar Politics: Chief Minister Nitish’s big statement- BJP wants to make Bihar CM, no longer me

Bihar Politics: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given a big statement and has bluntly said that I am no longer the CM, whether the NDA now makes him the Chief Minister of Bihar. Nitish Kumar has given this big statement during JDU’s National Executive meeting held on 27 December. He said in a tone that I do not mind that the CM of Bihar should belong to BJP. I have no interest in any post. This big statement and harsh style of Nitish Kumar has created a stir in the politics of Bihar. Also Read – Bihar News: CM Nitish again shocked with masterstroke – RCP Singh made national president of JDU

RCP Singh appointed JDU national president

Nitish Kumar made RCP Singh the national president of the party in the JDU executive meeting held yesterday. Please tell that for the first time after the assembly elections, Nitish Kumar was addressing the meeting of the JDU National Executive. He further said that I have no desire for the post, I also do not wish that I should remain in the post.

He said that after the results came, I had made my wish known to the coalition, but the pressure was so much on me that I had to take up the job again. Nitish further said that we do not work for selfishness, till date we have never made any kind of agreement.

KC Tyagi said- six MLAs joining BJP are not good signs

JDU Principal General Secretary KC Tyagi said during a press conference on Sunday that JDU has expressed outrage over the incident in Arunachal Pradesh. Instead of including the six JD (U) MLAs in the Cabinet, they have included them in their own party. This has not been done well. We are deeply saddened by this and this is not a good sign for coalition politics.

On MLAs joining BJP in Arunachal, Nitish said – we are against hatred

At the same time, referring to the incident of six JDU MLAs joining the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, he said that what happened in Arunachal, even after six left, one JDU MLA stayed there. Understand the strength of our party. We have to go among the people on the basis of principles, an atmosphere of hatred is created and we are against hatred.

Nitish said that we have done every work for the benefit of the people. People are being misled through social media. He would like good things to be publicized through social media. There should be no differences in society.

Nitish said – we have left the post of national president, not the party

After giving the post of national president to RCP Singh, he said that we have not left the party. They are engaged in party work day and night. Due to the busyness, the party president could not see the job properly. He wishes that the organization of the party should be expanded. For this, people give time in other states. There should be a lot of work in this direction. I have done this intentionally so that I can give maximum time to people.