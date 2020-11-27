Bihar Politics: Forgetting dignity, asked CM Nitish a question- Did you fear to be born a girl ..

Bihar Politics: On the last day of the first session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav made objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) while crossing linguistic decorum. Not only this, he also called opponents as thieves and dishonest. There was an uproar in the House due to his sharp attitude and the ruling party reminded Tejashwi of linguistic decorum. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar raging on Tejashwi Yadav, said – My friend’s son, so I listen

Tejashwi Yadav, in a packed house today, commented on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while raising the anger of Bihar elections and carried out personal attacks. Repeated many times the statements given by the children given by him and counting and producing children. Tejashwi's anger was such that he turned to a legislator of the ruling party and said – these people are thieves, dishonest.

Tejashwi also said that the NDA thief came to power through the door. After this, Tejashwi also made a personal comment on Nitish Kumar and said that people also say about Nitish Kumar that he has a boy and the girl should not be born, that is why he did not produce children. It does not suit the Chief Minister to count the children of others.

On this type of statement by Tejashwi Yadav, the members of the ruling party created a ruckus in the house. However, the Speaker said that Tejashwi’s statement should be removed from the record. Tejashwi said this by reminding Nitish Kumar of his statement during the election campaign. Let us know that during the election campaign, Nitish Kumar had said that without taking the name of Lalu Prasad, some people make such a big clan of their children in want of a boy. Tejashwi’s anger at Nitish Kumar’s statement was worth seeing in the House today.