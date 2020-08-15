Bihar Politics: Important meeting of LJP today, can give big blow to Nitish government

Bihar Politics: There is a big news coming in the middle of political fervor about the assembly elections in Bihar. Ram Vilas Paswan’s son and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan can make a big announcement today. It is being said that the LJP can withdraw its support from the Nitish Kumar government of Bihar today. In this way, NDA may get a big shock in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish love in JDU-LJP, Tu-tu, Main-me, Manjhi again

The important meeting of the party is going to be held in LJP office in Patna today and according to the information received from sources, party supremo Chirag Paswan can take a big decision in the meeting. Party sources have informed on Friday that senior JDU leader Lalan Singh has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that is why the party can do so.

According to news agency PTI, LJP chief Chirag Paswan met Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Thursday and discussed many other issues including this issue. After this, LJP President Chirag Paswan has called a meeting of party leaders in LJP's Patna office on Saturday.

Let us tell you that JDU leader Lallan Singh recently called Chirag Paswan as Kalidas and said that he is cutting the tree of the tree on which he is sitting. After this statement, LJP also called JDU Surdas. The LJP leader had said that Lalan Singh has insulted PM Modi and that is why we can withdraw support from the Nitish government. Let me tell you that the LJP has only two seats in the 243-member assembly.

According to media reports, Chirag has said not to share the information of LJP’s meeting with the media today. But his first time coming to Patna without notice and calling a meeting, fosters a lot of speculation. It is believed that Chirag Paswan is going to make a big announcement today. Withdrawing the support of LJP can increase difficulties for the Nitish government. Everyone’s eyes are stuck on today’s meeting.