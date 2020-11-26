Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav stranded after calling from jail, shift from bungalow to rims

Bihar Politics: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s difficulties have now increased after the alleged audio of Lalu Prasad Yadav to demolish the government in Bihar. An FIR has been lodged against Lalu in Patna for calling BJP MLA Lalan Paswan from jail. This FIR has been filed by Lalan Paswan himself. In this episode, Lalu Yadav has been shifted from 1 Kelly Bungalow in Ranchi to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) in Ranchi. Also Read – Ruckus on Audio: JDU said- Lalu Prasad is habitually criminal, take Supreme Court case into cognizance

Let me tell you that Lalu is currently serving a sentence in the fodder scam case. In such a situation, the matter is hot about Lalu Yadav making a political imbalance in Bihar by calling from jail. Jeetan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morch told Lalan Paswan about the lure that I was told that Lalu Yadav had called many people. They also wanted to talk to me but I did not talk to them. Jitan Ram Manjhi said about Lalu Yadav that his intentions are wrong.

Significantly, after the allegations made by former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Lalu, the stir in the political corridors of Bihar has intensified. Modi had alleged that Lalu Yadav is luring the MLAs of NDA constituents from 1 Kelly bungalow and trying to destabilize the recent government of Bihar. In the same case, an audio was also released in which a recording of the conversation of Lalu Yadav and an MLA is being told.