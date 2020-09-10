Bihar Politics: Lalu wrote a letter on the resignation of Raghuvansh – understand that you are not going anywhere

Bihar Politics: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Vice President and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has resigned from the party today. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, admitted to Delhi AIIMS, has sent his resignation by writing a few lines on a general page. In it, while addressing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, he wrote that after the demise of Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, he stood behind you for 32 years, but not now. Party leaders, workers and general public gave great affection. I’m sorry. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi gave a big gift to Bihar, said this in praise of CM Nitish

Dear Raghuvansh Babu,

A letter allegedly written by you is being run in the media. I can't believe it Right now, the irrigated RJD family together with me, my family and me wants to get well soon among you. In four decades, we have considered in every political, social and even family matters together. You are soon healthy, then sit and talk. You are not going anywhere Understand.

your

Lalu Prasad

Please tell that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was angry about the news of Rama Singh’s entry in RJD and he also strongly opposed it. This is the reason why Rama Singh has not got a place in the RJD yet. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said that once we have taken a decision, we cannot go back on it. We have neither compromised with our principles nor will we move forward.