Bihar Politics: Lalu’s rising anger against Lal Tej Pratap, warned the leaders – let the daddy come…

Bihar Politics: The anger of Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, who's working marginalized within the Rashtriya Janata Dal, a political birthday party based by means of his own residence and his personal father, is expanding. Seeing his anger, Rabri Devi has additionally returned from Delhi and got here to fulfill her elder son once she returned. However may just now not meet. Tej Pratap Yadav had acknowledged that mom has come to Patna and he's going to certainly pass to hunt blessings from her. However it did not occur. This morning he went directly to garland the statue of JP and left for a padyatra.

Tej Pratap's anger boiled, did this tweet

Previous on Sunday, Tejpratap Yadav, who used to be a different good friend of his more youthful brother Tejashwi, took a jibe at Sanjay Yadav to record his nomination for the by-election after which withdrew the nomination and tweeted, "Revered Tej Pratap Yadav ji will marketing campaign for me within the election-Sanjay Yadav, for the general public." Sanjay Yadav ji withdrew his candidature – birthday party, neither I acknowledged nor wrote the rest, so what used to be my position or position in it? Write a C grade tale of Haryanvi Script Creator Tum Yeh Faltu somewhere else. Biharis perceive the whole thing.

On Sunday, Tej Pratap tweeted and this morning even with out assembly Maa Rabri Devi, he reached the statue of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and laid a wreath after which went on a padyatra.

Mentioned – even mom and sister don’t seem to be getting recognize

Previous, Tej Pratap Yadav had raised questions in regards to the checklist of megastar campaigners within the birthday party. He had alleged that mom Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti also are now not getting recognize within the birthday party.

Clear of birthday party and circle of relatives, Lalu is coming again house

RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, who has been clear of Bihar for 3 and a part years, is achieving Patna on 20 October. The RJD could be very taken with his arrival, whilst there may be a take a look at the discord within the circle of relatives.

Prior to his padyatra on Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav gave a gesture caution to the birthday party leaders and acknowledged that when the RJD supremo involves Patna, I can open the uncooked letter of a few birthday party leaders. On the identical time, he additionally acknowledged that, after the daddy’s arrival, the fighters will probably be destroyed.