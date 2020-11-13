Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Political stir in Bihar, who will become CM, NDA meeting in a while, know the results of MLC election

Bihar Politics LIVE Updates: Who will be the CM of Bihar… It will be decided in a while. NDA meeting is being held at Nitish Kumar’s house, in which special discussions are going to be held from government formation to the post of CM. At the same time, the results of elections for eight seats of Bihar Legislative Council (MLC election 2020) have almost come. Counting of votes continued throughout the day and late into the night. After a long gap, the results of some of those seats have come first, while some have come too late. Explain that out of these 4 graduates and four teachers are MLC seats of quota. Also Read – Hilsa Constituency Result: Bihar CEO said on the result of Hilsa seat – Results declared after following all the criteria

In the results obtained by MLC, Sanjay Singh of CPI from Tirhut Teachers Constituency has been declared victorious. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said – BJP can decide about LJP’s stay in NDA

Dr. Madan Mohan Jha of Congress won from 689 votes in Darbhanga graduate and teachers field. Also Read – Who will be CM in Bihar ?: Nitish Kumar said- I did not claim

Naval Kishore Yadav has been declared victorious from Patna Teachers Constituency.

Devesh Chandra Thakur wins the Tirhut Graduate Legislative Council seat. Thakur, who won for the fourth time, has defeated RJD-backed Manish Mohan.

BJP’s Dr. on Kosi Graduate Constituency NK Yadav recorded victory.

Kedarnath Pandey of Indian Communist Party wins from Saran Teachers Constituency.

JDU candidate Neeraj Kumar has won from Patna Graduate Constituency.

On Friday, the important meeting of the NDA is being held at Nitish Kumar’s house, in which discussion of the form of the new government and the name of the next Chief Minister will also be decided.

In the mouthpiece Saamna of Shiv Sena, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been praised a lot on the one hand, on the other hand Nitish Kumar has been fiercely heard.

Kameshwar Chaupal, who holds the first brick of Ram temple in Ayodhya, can become the deputy CM of Bihar.

-The Congress has created a stir due to the defeat in Bihar. The party has invited all the newly elected MLAs to Patna and a meeting of the legislature party is going to be held at the party’s office Sadaqat Ashram today.

– Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party We claim that we have people from other parties calling and talking about an alliance. Why should any party try to break us but we will not leave the NDA at any cost.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav will go out on Thanksgiving to express his gratitude to the people for their support in the election after Diwali and Chhath. Their journey can begin after 21 November.