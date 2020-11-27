Bihar Politics: Nitish Kumar raging on Tejashwi Yadav, said – my friend’s son, so I listen

Bihar Politics: On the last day of the first session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav made objectionable remarks about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) while crossing linguistic decorum. Not only this, he also called opponents as thieves and dishonest. There was an uproar in the House due to his sharp attitude and the ruling party reminded Tejashwi of linguistic decorum. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Forget majesty, asked CM Nitish a question – were you afraid of having a girl ..

At the same time, after discussing Governor Fagu Chauhan's address inside the assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav was furious and heard fiercely inside the House. Nitish became so angry in the House that no one else had seen him before.

Nitish Kumar said about Tejashwi Yadav that Tejashwi is the son of a friend like our brother, so we keep listening. Let me tell you that Tejashwi accused Nitish Kumar in the House that he was involved in a murder case in 1991.

Tejashwi made many allegations against Nitish Kumar and also made objectionable remarks. On this, Nitish Kamar got up from his seat in anger and said – what he is saying should be investigated because it is lying. My brother is the son of a similar friend, so I keep listening to it. It will not be confused who built the leader of the legislature party of his father.

Nitish further said that who knows Tejashwi as Chief Minister also knows this. When I was accused of corruption, I asked for an answer, when the answer did not come from here, we split up. There is a charge sheet on Tejaswi. Please tell that after all this, there was such a ruckus in the House that the proceedings of the House had to be postponed.