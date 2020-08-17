Bihar Politics: One day after being expelled from JDU, Shyam Rajak again joined RJD

Bihar News in Hindi: Political turmoil is going on before the assembly elections in Bihar. Shyam Rajak, who was expelled from the Janata Dal United (JDU) a day earlier, joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Yadav’s party on Monday. Shyam Rajak joined RJD in Patna in presence of Tejashwi Yadav. Shyam Rajak was first dismissed by Nitish Kumar from the state cabinet and after that he was also expelled from the party. Please tell that Shyam Rajak was a minister in the RJD government in the state and in 2009 he left the party and joined the JDU. Also Read – Bihar: JDU expelled Minister Shyam Rajak from the party, then may join RJD

Bihar: Shyam Rajak joins Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: CM Nitish Kumar may get a big shock, Minister Shyam Rajak may hold RJD Shyam Rajak was removed from Bihar Industries Minister’s post & was also expelled from JDU, by CM Nitish Kumar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xPf04a0v29 Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chandrika Rai of Lalu to join JDU, will contest from here – ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

After joining RJD, Shyam Rajak said that JDU has acted against me by going against the constitution. I was a proponent in Nitishji’s nomination. He said that what can be expected from the party which cannot protect the constitution. He said that the action taken by me on the party is ridiculous. There is no person bigger than the party.

JDU chief spokesman Sanjay Singh had said that Shyam Rajak has been dismissed from the state cabinet and he has been expelled from the party for six years. There was already speculation that Rajak might leave the JD (U) as he was not happy with his party and industry secretary S Siddharth, with whom he had differences over running his department. Let us know that elections are expected to be held in Bihar in October-November this year.

