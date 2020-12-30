Bihar Politics: RJD claims – JDU can break anytime, Nitish’s 17 MLA lantern ready to hold

Bihar Politics: The RJD is thinking of new ways to move closer to JDU amidst the ruckus in NDA in Bihar. While RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary offered Nitish Kumar to make Tejashwi the CM, we will help Nitish become PM in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After this, Shyam Razak, now a RJD leader and former minister in Bihar government, has claimed that JDU can break anytime because 17 MLAs of Nitish are in touch with RJD and they can come to RJD anytime. Also Read – Bihar Politics: RJD’s open offer to Nitish, make Tejashwi CM, will make you PM of 2024, VIDEO

RJD leader Shyam Razak has claimed that angry JDU legislators want to topple Bihar’s NDA government and leave JDU and join RJD. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Chief Minister Nitish’s big statement- BJP wants to make Bihar CM, I am no longer

In a special conversation with news channel Aaj Tak, Shyam Rajak said that 17 JDU MLAs, annoyed by the BJP’s style of functioning, have been kept in abeyance to protect themselves from the threat of cancellation of membership under the anti-defection law. He said that if 25 to 26 MLAs of JDU leave the party and join RJD, then their membership will not be affected under the anti-defection law. Also Read – Bihar News: CM Nitish again shocked with masterstroke – RCP Singh made national president of JDU

Shyam Rajak said, “Through me 17 MLAs of Janata Dal United are in touch with Rashtriya Janata Dal. All these MLAs are desperate to leave JDU, they want to join the Rashtriya Janata Dal immediately, but we have stopped them.

Shyam Rajak said, “Nitish Kumar’s problem is increasing. The manner in which the BJP swallowed the 6 MLAs of Janata Dal United in Arunachal Pradesh is a direct example of how the BJP is dominating Nitish Kumar. Janata Dal United MLAs are upset with the BJP’s style of functioning in Bihar. JDU MLAs want them to not let the BJP dominate themselves. ”

JDU leader replied to Shyam Rajak

Reacting to Shyam Rajak’s claims, Janata Dal United spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said that he is trying to mislead people by making such misleading statements. Rajiv Ranjan said that the Janata Dal United is fully united and will run the government in Bihar for 5 years together with the BJP.

Rajiv Ranjan said, “There is no dissatisfaction anywhere in JDU. JDU is definitely hurt due to Arunachal incident but party MLAs are not going to get into any deception. Shyam Rajak is saying that 17 JDU MLAs are in touch with him but I say he should take care of his house as RJD MLA is upset with Tejashwi Yadav’s style of functioning. ”