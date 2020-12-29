Bihar Politics: RJD’s open offer to Nitish, make Tejashwi CM, will make you PM of 2024, VIDEO

Bihar Politics: There are reports of tension in the NDA coalition running in Bihar. There has been a stir in the political corridors ever since the six JDU MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior leader and former assembly speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary has said that if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav is made the CM, the party will support him for the post of Prime Minister in 2024. Also Read – Bihar Politics: Chief Minister Nitish’s big statement- BJP wants to make Bihar CM, I am no longer

After winning more seats in Bihar, Nitish Kumar may have made the Chief Minister on the throne, but after the JDU MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, there was a buzz that the BJP was behind them Do not show the door of This is the reason that RJD has now started to force the JDU.

Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary made a big offer to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and accused the BJP. Chaudhary has said that the BJP wants to swallow JDU in Bihar, wants to merge with its party. Nitish Kumar should understand this. The RJD has offered that if Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav is made the Chief Minister of Bihar, then opposition parties can support him for the Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH BJP considers like smaller parties & wants to destroy their entity. BJP wants JD (U) to quit NDA. We appeal to Nitish Kumar to leave NDA, join Mahagathbandhan, & make Tejashwi Yadav the CM. He should enter national politics & lead the opposition: RJD’s Uday Narayan Choudhary pic.twitter.com/NRSBevIVqi – ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2020

The RJD is yet to be able to form a government despite getting good public opinion in the assembly elections and the RJD has not given up hope of forming a government in Bihar. The RJD is throwing its dice once again with Nitish Kumar to form the government. Nitish Kumar has made many changes in his party JDU. Nitish Kumar, who was the national president of the party, has made RCP Singh his successor.