Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav raging on FIR, said- Sneaky-poor government, arrest if you have the courage

Bihar Politics: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has taken a dig at the Bihar government over the FIR lodged against her and 18 RJD leaders in support of the peasant movement. Tejashwi wrote in his tweet, "The cowardly and niggami government of Bihar led by the cowardly and hostage Chief Minister has registered an FIR on us for raising the voice in favor of the farmers. If you have the power, arrest yourself, if you do not, I will arrest myself after waiting … If the FIR is for the farmers, even if you want to hang it, give it

Let us know that a case has been registered in Bihar over 500 people, including RJD (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, for protesting in support of farmers. They are accused of gathering near Gandhi Maidan without the permission of the administration. The administration has registered them under various sections of the IPC and the Pandemic Act. Apart from Tejashwi Yadav, 18 RJD leaders have been named in the case on which the case has been registered. 500 other people have also been accused of violating the law by being present in the meeting.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav staged a protest against the agricultural laws at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and said, "All three new agricultural laws are anti-farmer, we demand that all the demands of farmers who are agitating on the roads should be met. We are with the demands of the farmers. "

After this, RJD has slammed the BJP and Nitish government for the BJP gathering in the party office and breaking the rules amid Corona virus epidemic and wrote, “Leader of opposition @yadavtejashwi ji fighting for the rights of farmers, BJP -The JDU’s Nikkami government does not allow sit-in demonstrations using the corona as an excuse. In this, BJP state president and health minister Mangal Pandey is shamelessly flaunting the rules of social physical distance himself. “