Bihar Politics: Tejashwi’s respond to elder brother Tej Pratap – Lalu isn’t a hostage particular person

Bihar Politics: All isn’t neatly within the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav circle of relatives. The rhetoric has began once more between the 2 sons of Lalu. Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav had alleged that his father has been taken hostage in Delhi. Tejashwi Yadav, more youthful brother who returned from Delhi to Patna nowadays, has given the solution. Tejashwi has reacted to the remark of his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav wherein Tej Pratap had mentioned taking Lalu Yadav hostage in Delhi.Additionally Learn – My father is in poor health…however he has been taken hostage in Delhi: Tej Pratap Yadav

Tejashwi mentioned – Lalu isn’t a hostage particular person Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Database of criminals might be made in Bihar, it is possible for you to to understand their whole historical past with one click on

On Sunday, Tejashwi Yadav reached Patna from Delhi and right through a dialog with the media group of workers, Tejashwi Yadav mentioned that the persona of Lalu Yadav is so large that the topic of taking him hostage may be very small. Tejashwi mentioned that Lalu Prasad Yadav has been the Leader Minister of Bihar for a very long time and has been the Railway Minister of the rustic. When Lalu ji did the paintings of arresting a pace-setter like LK Advani, then how can any person dangle him hostage. Lalu Prasad Yadav has pleasure within the nation and a large identification in Bihar. Additionally Learn – Bihar Bypolls 2021: RJD’s large remark – Nitish Kumar will now must surrender, Tejashwi will make CM, know

Tej Pratap Yadav had mentioned taking Lalu Yadav hostage

On Saturday, Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and previous Well being Minister of Bihar, had heated up politics through exposing the interior state of affairs of Rashtriya Janata Dal and his circle of relatives with a remark. Tej Pratap Yadav had mentioned in a program of Chhatra Janshakti Parishad on Saturday that Lalu Prasad has been taken hostage in Delhi. They don’t seem to be being allowed to come back to Patna. Some folks in RJD are dreaming of turning into the nationwide president. After that it was once being mentioned that Tej Pratap Yadav has mentioned this remark whilst pointing to his more youthful brother Tejashwi Yadav.