Bihar Politics: What’s going on in Bihar, if I am getting Sur-Nitish as a substitute of a lamp, I can contact his ft, Tejashwi is a more youthful brother

Bihar Politics: There's a political stir in Bihar amid the continuing tussle within the Lok Janshakti Celebration (LJP). In the meantime, the tone of LJP MP Chirag Paswan may be observed in a repeatedly modified taste. On Saturday, he acknowledged that after they meet, being senior in politics, they're going to contact the ft of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, however will even oppose his mistaken insurance policies. No longer simplest this, Chirag has also referred to as RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav as his more youthful brother. After this observation of his and after the modified taste, there are indications of adjusting the political equation in Bihar.

Chirag’s giant observation about CM Nitish got here to the fore

Chirag Paswan acknowledged in an interview to a non-public information channel on Saturday, 'Every time I meet Nitish Kumar, I can now not hesitate to the touch CM's ft, as a result of he's senior, however I can proceed to oppose him for his insurance policies. .' He acknowledged that he used to be deeply pained via the breakdown within the Lok Janshakti Celebration which used to be based via his father and previous Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Tejashwi is like my more youthful brother

Chirag Paswan acknowledged that two political stalwarts Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilas Paswan had cordial members of the family. Chatting with information company ANI, he acknowledged, 'My father (overdue Ram Vilas Paswan) and Lalu Yadav had been very shut buddies. Me and Tejashwi Yadav have identified every different since early life. We're superb buddies. Tejashwi is like my more youthful brother. When the time comes for elections in Bihar, the birthday party will take a last determination relating to alliance with RJD.

Ram won’t silently watch the political killing of Hanuman

Chirag Paswan additional acknowledged that I’ve stood with BJP on each step together with CAA, NRC, whilst Nitish Kumar disagreed with it. Chirag acknowledged that like Hanuman, I supported the Top Minister in each tricky duration and as of late when efforts are being made to kill Hanuman politically, I imagine that during this type of state of affairs, Ram won’t watch in silence.