Bihar Polls 2020: Before the second phase of elections, Nitish Kumar played reservation reservation according to population, said this …

Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: All the parties have given full force to the assembly elections in Bihar. The phase of public breathtaking promises is also going on in the election campaign. The ruling and opposition parties have made many promises including jobs, debt waivers in their manifesto. The first phase election has been completed in Bihar and the campaign for the second phase is going on loudly. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has advocated reservation according to the population before the second phase of voting. He says that he has always been of this opinion and he maintains that castes should get reservation according to their population.

As far as the question of population is concerned, that is decided only after the census & that decision is not in our hands. We would like that reservation should be proportionate to population, there is no second opinion about it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar #Biharpolls (29.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/KfRmzU6nXF – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

According to the news agency ANI, ‘Bihar Chief Minister and JDU Chief (Nitish Kumar On Reservation) said in an election public meeting in Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Thursday that we would like that there should be a provision for reservation according to the population. We do not have any opinion from anywhere in this. ”He said that as far as the number is concerned, there will be a census then a decision will be taken about it. This decision is not in our hands.

The Chief Minister said, I do not worry about votes. You gave a chance to work first, then a lot of work was done. Then if you get a chance to work, then you will come among you, sit with you and if there is any problem left then we will solve it. Please tell that Tharu caste has a lot of votes in Valmiki Nagar and this caste is raising demand to join the tribe. Supporting this, Nitish Kumar said that the census is not in the hands of the people, but we would like that people should get reservation according to the population of the people.

Nitish Kumar also said that he has been trying for years to give benefit of reservation to Tharu. Ever since, he was the railway minister in the Atal government. In fact, the Tharu caste had strongly raised the issue of reservation in front of Nitish who reached here to campaign.

Voting in these places on 3 November

Assembly elections are to be held in three phases in Bihar and the votes will be counted on 10 November. The second phase of elections in the state is to be held on November 3 and the third phase will be held on November 9. In the second phase on November 3, votes will be cast in the districts of North Bihar, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Shivhar, West Champaran, East Champaran, Vaishali, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts. At the same time, in the third phase on November 7, including Bodh Gaya, voting will be held in 7 districts of Jehanabad, Arwal, Nawada, Aurangabad, Kaimur and Rohtas, Patna including Buxar, Saran, Bhojpur, Nalanda, Gopalganj and Siwan.