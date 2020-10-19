Bihar Polls 2020: Coalition 4 in Bihar election, but these 6 contenders for the post of Chief Minister

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: All the political parties who have entered the electoral fray for the Bihar assembly elections are working hard to reach the state power. All parties want to participate in power. Whether there is a party or an alliance for the elections, they are keeping a face in front of their leader or the Chief Minister and are making a pitch in the electoral arena. Many Chief Ministerial candidates have even become warriors in the electoral arena. In order to reach power in this election, various parties are in the electoral fray by forming four different alliances, while there are also six Chief Ministerial candidates who have dreamed of becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: CM Nitish’s target on Tejaswi, said- Do not start your business in the name of giving jobs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is once again the face of the Chief Minister of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav), the grand alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) -led opposition party, claims to be the Chief Minister. With is in the electoral field. Tejashwi himself has entered the electoral field from Raghopur.

The political situation of the state has also changed since the last election. The last time in 2015 when the JDU and RJD fought the election by forming a grand alliance with Nitish Kumar, the face of Nitish Kumar was put forward for the Chief Minister. At the same time, the NDA contested with the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after the result came, it was decided to decide the Chief Minister.

In this election, BJP and JDU are together again in the electoral arena and the face of the Chief Minister is Nitish Kumar. By the way, Nitish’s path is not so easy in this election. There are six Chief Minister faces in this election. Apart from Tejashwi and Nitish, the Grand Democratic Secular Front, a coalition of six parties with Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), BSP, has made former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha a contender for the post of Chief Minister.

Here, the Janpadhikar Party’s president Pappu Yadav has been thrust into the electoral fray by declaring the Progressive Democratic Alliance as the chief ministerial candidate. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has declared its President Chirag Paswan as the Chief Ministerial candidate, although Chirag has not yet publicly announced himself as the Chief Ministerial candidate. By the way, LJP is fighting the cross-border battle talking of contesting 143 seats alone in this election.

Here, Plurals party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has also declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate in this election. Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has published herself in local newspapers and declared herself as the next Chief Minister.

However, all the Chief Ministerial candidates are sweating heavily in the electoral arena to reach the peak of power. But in this democracy, whose public seal is on whose works and faces, it will be known only on November 10 when the election results will come.

(Input: IANS)