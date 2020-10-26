Bihar Polls 2020: How to check names in Voter List and how to download Voter Slip? This is the whole process…

Bihar Election 2020: Amidst the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the campaign is going on loudly in Bihar for the three-phase assembly election. Election for the first phase is to be held on 28 October i.e. Wednesday. All preparations have been completed by the Election Commission for the first phase of voting. Today is also the last day of campaigning and in such a situation many big rallies will also be seen in Bihar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP started making ‘distance’ from Nitish in the middle of elections, leadership will change in the state on November 10!

In the first phase, votes will be cast in 71 constituencies of Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Khagaria, Begusarai, Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar districts. After this, in the second phase, polling will be held in 94 assembly constituencies on November 3 and in the last phase i.e. on November 7, votes will be cast in 78 seats. Votes will be counted on 10 November.

The majority figure in the 243-member Bihar assembly is 122. There are 38 seats reserved for SC and ST category. Let us know that the term of the assembly in the state is going to end on 29 November. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported that there are 7.29 crore voters in the state, including 3.85 crore male and 3.4 crore female voters. Let us know whether your name is in the voter list or not and what will you have to do to know it?

How to Check Your Name in Voters List

– To see the name in the voter list, first go to the Election Commission website eci.gov.in.

– After that scroll down and click on the ‘Find name in voter list’ option ..

After this, the page of ‘National Voter Service Portal’ will open.

After opening the page, enter your details and search. In this, your name, father’s name, constituency, district name, assembly constituency, age will have to be entered.

Apart from this, you can also search for your name by searching your district through the map given there.

How to download voter slip? (How to Download the Voter Slip)

– Visit the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar ceobihar.nic.in.

– After this, click on search electoral.

– Then click on your assembly and enter captcha code.

– Your voter list will open and then you will be able to download it easily.