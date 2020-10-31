Bihar Polls 2020: Tejaswi’s attack on BJP on the prices of onion – Earlier inflation was ‘witch’ but now …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the second phase of election in Bihar, the phase of accusation has intensified. The ruling and opposition parties are busy campaigning vigorously. The campaigning for the election on the 3rd will stop on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav), the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance of opposition parties in Bihar, has launched a fierce political attack on the BJP on the rise in the prices of onions and potatoes. He took a dig at BJP leaders and said that inflation was a ‘witch’ for them but now ‘bhaujai’ has become. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: What Bihar needs, employment or free corona vaccine…

Inflation has made the common man's life miserable. The onion has scored a century. For BJP people, earlier inflation was witch, now it is bhujai. Double engine The government does not want to discuss inflation, unemployment and poverty. Public opinion in favor of CPI's Grand Alliance candidate in Teghra Assembly pic.twitter.com/76Uw4w718T – Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 30, 2020

Tejashwi tried to surround the BJP and JDU with the increase in onion prices in all his election meetings. Addressing an election meeting in Hasanpur of Samastipur, he said that the price of onion is now hitting a century, while the potato has completed half a century. The people of BJP used to sing ‘Dearness Witch Khaat Jaat Hai’ wearing onion garland at the increased cost of onion, but now it seems that inflation has become ‘bhujai’.

Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, also wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Inflation has made the common man live. Onion has hit a century. Earlier, the inflation was the witch for the BJP people, now it is bhujai. The double engine government does not want to discuss inflation, unemployment and poverty. ”Tejashwi is constantly targeting Nitish government on various issues.

Let us know that the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections will clear the political picture here. In this phase, where the BJP has a direct fight in 28 seats out of 94, with the strongest rival RJD, JDU, which is in alliance with RJD in 2015, will also have to deal with RJD in 24 seats in this phase. . It is a matter of Congress that with 24 seats, it also has a direct contest with the BJP and JDU veterans in this phase.

Let us know that in the second phase of Bihar Legislative Assembly, 1514 candidates are in the fray for 94 seats in 17 districts. This second phase is going to be a big platform for the win-win game between the NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance, as the fate of the candidates in more than two-thirds of the seats in this phase, including the first and second phase. Will be fixed. The third phase will be held on November 7 and the votes will be counted on 10.

