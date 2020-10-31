Bihar Polls: BJP’s promise to give free corona vaccine violated code of conduct? Know what the Election Commission said …

Election Commission on Covid Vaccine: The Election Commission has said that in the manifesto issued by the BJP for the Bihar Assembly elections, promising to give Covid-19 Vaccine free is not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Responding to the complaint of RTI activist Saket Gokhale, the commission said that it found that the model code of conduct has not been violated in this case. The Commission said, ‘No provision of the Model Code of Conduct has been found to be in violation’. Let us state that Gokhale had claimed that the promise of free vaccines is biased and misuse of power by the central government during elections. Also Read – Election Commission snatches up ‘star campaigner’ status, Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court

Sources said that the Commission concluded that the promise of free vaccine does not violate the rules, citing guidelines issued in the eighth section of the code of conduct. The Election Commission referred to a provision saying, 'The Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution states that the State will make plans for the welfare of the citizens and in the election manifesto any objection to the promise of implementing such welfare scheme Can not be done.

The Commission underlined another provision, saying that the trust of the voters should only be sought to gain the confidence of the promises which can be fulfilled. The Election Commission said in its reply, 'It is clarified that the election manifesto is issued by the parties and candidates in the context of a particular election.'

Gokhale tweeted on Friday, 'The Election Commission of India surprisingly ignored the fact that the Central Government made this announcement for a particular state and the said step has been taken at a time when the electoral atmosphere is deteriorating'. It is noteworthy that earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto for the Bihar assembly election, promising to give free vaccine to the people of Bihar after getting the vaccine approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

