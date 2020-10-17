Bihar Polls: Chirag hit back at BJP over ‘vote cut’ statement, ‘If this is the case then why from 2014 …’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The assembly elections in Bihar have intensified. The phase of accusation is also going on. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan hit back at the ‘Vote Katwa’ statement of the Bhartiya Janta Party on Saturday. According to the news of ‘Aaj Tak’, LJP President Chirag Paswan hit back at BJP’s statement and said, ‘If we cut votes then why has BJP kept up with 2014? He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is making such statements under pressure from Nitish Kumar. He should use his discretion. Also Read – Tejashwi questions Nitish – will Donald Trump bring special status to Bihar?

In fact, a day earlier, the BJP, while adopting an aggressive posture against the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), not only called it a ‘vote cut’, but also clarified that the saffron party had no ‘B, C or D’ in the state assembly elections. The team is not. BJP leaders claimed that the LJP is doing politics of ‘lies and illusions’ to save its existence which will not succeed and the NDA will win by a two-thirds majority. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Mahagathbandhan takes oath for change of Bihar, issued manifesto

Let us know that the command of LJP formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan is now in the hands of his MP son Chirag Paswan. He has announced to contest separate elections in Bihar, citing theoretical differences with Janata Dal United (JDU) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Paswan was a minister in the NDA government at the center and his party has been a part of it. Despite this, BJP leaders today launched an all-out attack on LJP. Also Read – BJP brought all the parties of Jammu and Kashmir on one platform, we will bring Article 370 back: Sajjad Lone

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “Chirag Paswan has chosen his own path in Bihar and he is contesting elections by separating from us. He is trying to create confusion by taking the names of senior BJP leaders. This false rhetoric will not succeed. ”Condemning his efforts, Javadekar clarified that the BJP has no‘ B, C or D team ’in the Bihar elections.

He said, ‘We have only one strong team and that is … BJP, JD (U), Hindustan Awam Morcha (Hum) and Vikas Insan Party (VIP). Our coalition of four parties is fighting the NDA elections strongly. Three-fourths will win and we will defeat the unholy alliance of Congress, RJD and Male. “He said,” Chirag’s party will remain a vote-cut party. Will not be able to make much impact on elections. We want to make it clear that we have no relationship far and wide. We do not like the politics of illusion. ‘

Let us know that Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28 (71 seats), November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats). The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

