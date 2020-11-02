Bihar Polls: Election Commission will provide free cabs for voting to elderly and disabled voters

Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: The Election Commission has started a good initiative to bring elderly and differently-abled voters to polling booths. Do not worry if you are unable to muster the courage to go to the booth due to old age. Just dial a number and the cab will reach your house and take the booth and vote. The Election Commission has taken this initiative for over 80 years of age and disabled voters of Patna city. Also Read – Bihar Elections 2020: RJD chief Lalu Yadav attacked PM Modi, ‘this double engine not trouble engine government’

According to a release issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Uber which is the ‘On Demand’ transport service, is providing free transport facility to the disabled voters above the age of 80 and above in the state capital Patna for the first time in Bihar assembly elections is. To use this service, first of all, voters have to get a coupon code on the toll free number 18003451950 of the Chief Electoral Officer by establishing contact on the day of polling on November 3. Also Read – Bihar Polls: First phase voting is clear, then NDA government will be formed in Bihar under ‘Nitish Babu’ – PM Modi

On using this service, this service will be free if the total bill comes to 120 rupees. If the bill increases more than 120 rupees then that amount will be payable by the user. The validity of the coupon code will be from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on 3rd November. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh made it clear that this facility will be available only to the elderly (above 80 years of age) and differently abled voters, who have not been able to opt for ‘postal ballot’ for some reason. Also Read – Bihar Polls: PM Modi roared in Lalu’s stronghold – ‘Double-double crown prince fighting to save his throne’

In the second phase of Bihar assembly elections, in the 94 constituencies where elections are to be held on November 3, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhar, Patna Sahib assembly constituencies of Patna district fall under Patna Nagar constituency. Official sources said that this facility is being provided in Patna urban area itself, as Uber facility is not available in other areas of the state.

