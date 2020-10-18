Bihar Polls: If Bihar gets more seats than JDU, will BJP claim CM post? Learn Amit Shah’s answer

Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence of winning the Bihar Assembly elections by two-thirds majority in the Bihar Election 2020. In an interview given to a news channel, Amit Shah talked on many issues along with it. When Amit Shah was asked if the BJP seats in Bihar are more than the JDU, will the party claim the chief minister’s post? To this, he said, “There is no talk of agar, mugger.” Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it. ‘ Also Read – Bihar Polls 2020: Why LJP Separated From NDA In Bihar Election, Amit Shah Explained Reason…

Apart from this, he has revealed the reason for the separation of LJP (LJP). Amit Shah said that a sufficient number of seats were offered in the NDA to maintain the LJP. Chirag Paswan was talked to many times but he did not agree and the LJP broke away from the NDA alliance. In an interview to a news channel, he said that the decision to separate was his, not ours. But now JDU, BJP, VIP and HUM have a strong alliance in NDA. We will form the government with a two-thirds majority.

When Shah was asked if the BJP's seats in Bihar are more than the JDU, will the party contest the chief minister's post, he said, "There is no talk of any agar but. Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it. '

On the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government is fully conscious to save every inch of land in the country and no one can occupy it. Shah also said that the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the deadlock with Ladakh in China. In response to the question whether China has entered Indian territory, he said, "We are wary of every inch of our territory, no one can occupy it." Our defense forces and leadership are capable of protecting the sovereignty and limits of the country. "The Home Minister also said that the government is committed to the sovereignty and security of the country.

Apart from this, the Home Minister also talked about the assembly elections to be held in West Bengal next year and hoped that the government will change there and BJP will come to power. He said, ‘We think we will fight strongly in West Bengal and form the government.’ He said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is serious and political parties like BJP have every right to demand imposition of President’s rule there. . Shah said, “However, the central government will take appropriate decisions keeping the constitution in mind and based on the Governor’s report.”

When asked about the alleged gang-rape and death of a woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the Home Minister accused the opposition of doing politics and said that all the accused were arrested on the day of the incident and a CBI investigation was on. She is He said, 'Rape took place in Hathras and similar incident happened in Rajasthan. But politics remained limited to Hathras only. No one raised the subject of Rajasthan. The accused in the Hathras case were arrested the same day. A committee was formed to investigate. CBI is also investigating. There should be no politics on this. '

