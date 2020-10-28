Bihar Polls: Minister surrounded by voting on wearing lotus print mask, the Election Commission will also take action

Bihar Polls: Senior BJP leader and Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar (Prem Kumar) has now given a clarification after getting into a controversy when he reached a polling booth wearing a lotus flower mask while casting votes. Here, the Election Commission has also indicated to take action. Kumar is a BJP candidate from Gaya city and has been elected from this seat six times. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi’s path to become CM will emerge from the first phase! Know why RJD considers itself strong

Returning Officer to file an FIR against Bihar Minister and BJP leader Prem Kumar for violation of the model code of conduct by wearing a mask with his party's symbol at polling booth. https://t.co/Avxy37SJic – ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar reached the polling station located at Road No 120 of Swarajpuri on Wednesday by casting his vote. Prem Kumar exercised his franchise, but during this time he wore a mask with lotus imprint. He did not remove it even during the voting and voted only by putting a mask of lotus imprint mark. After this matter came into controversy.

#WATCH: Bihar Minister Prem Kumar rides a cycle on his way to the polling booth to cast his vote, in Gaya. # BiharAssemblyElection2020 pic.twitter.com/9tR2AiZZz4 – ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

Here, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas said that if anyone violates the model code of conduct, then action will be taken. He said that the officials of Gaya are looking into this matter. Here, Minister Prem Kumar while clarifying the matter said that it happened by mistake. He said that he had no such intention.

He said, ‘I had no such intention and nobody even paid attention to me. Due to over-busyness, I went to vote wearing a mask of BJP. After the Bihar elections, the counting of votes will take place on 10 November.

(Input: IANS)