Bihar Polls: Owaisi claims- PM Modi wants to make BJP MLA in Bihar to Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that BJP (BJP) is plotting against Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) wants to make BJP MLA the chief minister. At the election rally, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “BJP is doing its best and is going to put Nitish Kumar in the retirement home.” He said, “I want to appeal to the youth to reach out to the people of Bihar that Narendra Modi wants BJP’s MLA to be the chief minister. Also Read – Jungle raj maintainers a joke to talk about jobs and development: Nitish Kumar

The leader of All India Majlis A Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) alleged that Nitish Kumar has proved to be a failure and now he cannot do anything. He said that BJP has said that it will give 19 lakh jobs, while RJD said that they will give 10 lakh jobs. The question is that these two ruled in Bihar for 15 years and how many jobs were given. Also Read – Diwali Bonus: Government will give cashback to those who repay EMI on time during lockdown, know what is the whole matter

Owaisi questioned the Prime Minister about the deadlock with China on the border with East Ladakh when China would be driven out of that area. He said, ‘We salute all the brave soldiers who sacrificed every inch of land in the country. But the mother who lost her son is asking whether he avenged the life of our son from China or not. “Owaisi said that the people of Bihar fell under the 15-year rule of the RJD alliance, then Modi and Nitish. I have been made unemployed and poverty has been made their fate. Also Read – The Finance Minister again reiterated, ‘The promise of free corona vaccine in Bihar election manifesto is absolutely right’

He said that I promise you, make Upendra Kushwaha the Chief Minister, the people of Bihar will get justice. Significantly, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha and MIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have formed a new front of six parties in Bihar elections. This front has been named ‘Grand Democratic Secular Front’. Chief Ministerial candidate Upendra Kushwaha has been made by the Front. Other parties of this front include Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Samajwadi Janata Party Democratic and Democratic Socialist Party.

