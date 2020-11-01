Bihar Polls: PM Modi roared in Lalu’s stronghold – ‘Double-double crown prince fighting to save his throne’

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: On Sunday before the second phase of elections in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) rallied in Lalu Yadav’s stronghold Chapra. Prime Minister Modi will address four rallies in Bihar today. After Chapra, PM Modi’s rally is to be held in Samastipur, East Champaran and West Champaran. Today is also the last day for the second phase of campaigning in Bihar. The promotional campaign will end this evening. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Polls: Tejashwi’s attack before PM’s visit – 11 questions asked by PM Modi

After the first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form government again: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Chhapra, Bihar

Meanwhile, in Chhapra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the rally said that it is clear from the first phase of voting that the NDA government is being formed again under the leadership of Nitish Babu. He said that in the first phase of voting, you have indicated the overwhelming support to NDA and whoever has voted, I congratulate them.

The Prime Minister said that the efforts of some people to confuse the people of Bihar have completely destroyed you. Your love for BJP and NDA is not good for some people, they are not able to sleep at night. Sometimes they kill their own workers and throw them. He said that for the BJP, your love for the NDA is not good for some people, they cannot sleep at night. His frustration, despair, anger, anger, the people of Bihar are now watching equally. Laughter has disappeared from the face.

He said that the one who always keeps an eye on the poor’s money, will never see the suffering of the poor, their suffering. At the same time, under the leadership of BJP, our alliance of NDA is reducing difficulties from the life of the poor of the country, from the life of the poor of Bihar. For decades, the poor have waited for the facilities, for which they did not know where they had to travel, now they are getting it easily, they are getting right.

#WATCH Today, there is a government of double engines on one side in front of Bihar and on the other side there is double-double crown prince and one is also the prince of Jungle Raj. The double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar and these double-double crown prince are fighting to save their respective throne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/LrY7lHm4t7 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 1, 2020

Attacking Tejashwi, Tej Pratap and Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that in front of Bihar, there is a double engine government, on the other side there are double-double crowns. One of them is also the crown prince of Jungle Raj. The double-engined NDA government is committed to the development of Bihar, so these double-double crown prince are fighting to save their respective throne.

He said that whether the NDA government is in the center or in Bihar, as many big efforts have been made as the challenge has been. Whether it is to save lives, to save livelihood. The NDA government has stood with every citizen every moment. The PM said that there is no one in the world today who has not been affected by Corona, which has not been harmed by this epidemic. The NDA government has tried since the beginning of Corona to stand with the poor of the country, the poor of Bihar in this crisis.

He said that during the worship of Chhath Mayya, thousands of thousands of women gather on the banks of Gangaji, their biggest need is clean Ganga water, cleanliness. You are also seeing the effect of the efforts made in the last years to clean the water of Ganga ji. He said that today the villages of Bihar are connecting with basic facilities like roads, electricity, water. If there was intention, will, it could have been done even a decade and a half ago.

The PM said that the youth of today should ask themselves why big projects which were so important for Bihar, were stuck for years. Bihar still had plenty of power. Governments still had enough money. The only difference was that then there was Jungle Raj in Bihar.